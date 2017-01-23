Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Minister: Iraq Has Already Cut 180,000 Bpd Under OPEC Deal

Alt Text

Oil Drops As Signs Of Rising U.S. Output Offset OPEC Optimism

An increasing U.S. rig count…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Remain Under $60 In H1 2017

On the back of OPEC…

Alt Text

Oil Rallies To 18-Month High As Kuwait, Oman Cut Output

Oil rallied to 18-month- highs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Could Reach $60 This Year: Novak

By Irina Slav - Jan 23, 2017, 9:29 AM CST Minister Novak

Crude oil prices will trade in the range between US$50 and US$60 a barrel this year, Russia’s Oil Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday. The minister met with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Venezuela, Algeria, and Oman to discuss ways of monitoring the compliance of the signatories to the oil production cut deal from last November and December.

Novak also said that for now, everyone is compliant and that the January cut could be higher than the agreed 1.7 million barrels. If this rate of compliance continues, balance will return to the market by July and not later as initially expected, he said. This echoes Saudi Arabia’s Khalid al-Falih’s recent statement that the production cut would not need to be extended the initial six months.

At the Sunday meeting in Vienna, al-Falih and his counterparts from Algeria and Kuwait said that OPEC members were cutting deeper than initially agreed and have already taken 1.5 million barrels per day off the market, which is most of the agreed 1.8 million bpd.

Oil at US$60 is a dream for all producers, or at least it used to be last year, when there was a belief among OPEC members that U.S. shale producers could be neutralized at this price level and oil should not raise above it. Related: Saudi Oil Minister Shrugs At U.S. Shale Recovery

Shale boomers, however, have proved to be much more resilient than expected, constantly pushing down their production costs and operational costs, challenging this belief. They are already expanding production, and this could interfere with the price expectations of Novak and others.

In fact, a scenario with oil at US$60 increasingly resembles a best-case one, as prices did not react to the December production curb agreement between OPEC and 11 other producers as enthusiastically as expected. And whatever enthusiasm there was quickly drained out, pressured by doubts about the willingness of the deal’s signatories to keep their end of the bargain.

To address these concerns, various OPEC members and Russia have made statements that all is going as planned. In fact, some OPEC members are going above and beyond what was expected of them while others are cutting ahead of schedule. The final touch in this reassurance campaign is the setting up of a special committee to monitor compliance.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Expert Commentary: Flood Of Imported Crude Caps Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?
Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

 OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

 Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

 Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Most Commented

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com