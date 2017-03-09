Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Marathon Oil Sells Canadian Oil Sands Assets, Bets On Permian

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Compliance Data And Plunging Dollar

Oil prices rose on Friday…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Eyes $60 Oil

Saudi Arabia wants oil prices…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crumble As OPEC Ups Output And Exports

Oil prices headed lower on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Continue Plunging As Speculators Rush For The Exit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2017, 11:37 AM CST Market speculators

After having dipped 5 percent on Wednesday, oil prices continued plunging on Thursday by more than 2 percent, as speculators have started exiting the nearly record long positions in oil futures that they had amassed.

As of 11:54 AM (EST), WTI Crude was trading down 2.27 percent at US$49.14, while Brent was down 2.09 percent at US$52.00.

Having traded in a tight range with low volatility for three months, oil prices are now breaking loose, and WTI is testing the US$49 floor, after it dipped below US$50 for the first time since December. The volatility could create a sense of panic and prompt even more speculators rush to liquidate their long positions, according to The Street.

“It’s a combination of an overhang of (speculative) length and the overhang in inventories ... and the other thing unnerving the market is rapid growth in U.S. crude production,” Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group in Darien, Connecticut, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Apart from the run for exit from the massive long positions, oil prices were further dampened by the huge U.S. crude oil inventories and rising U.S. crude production and rig count.

Until very recently, OPEC’s supply-cut agreement was putting a floor under the oil prices while U.S. shale capped large price gains. Now the tight range in which oil was trading is unraveling, and speculators that had held onto hope for higher prices are jumping ship.

OPEC is probably already questioning not only whether the production cut would help clear the global gut, but also whether the efforts to cap the cartel’s output should be intensified, with deeper cuts extended by the end of the year.

“The discussion will now center around whether or not Saudi Arabia is willing to give back market share to U.S. producers ... or are they ready for yet another round of the market share war,” Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, told Reuters on Thursday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Sees ‘’Long-term’’ Oil Prices Below $60
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Kr55 on March 09 2017 said:
    Don't forget the speculators that are rushing in. Shorts smell blood. Working hard to break 200 day MA around $48.65
  • Scott Leach on March 09 2017 said:
    No sympathy for the losers on the longs.....what, you didn't see this coming?

    OPEC bullish jawboning was just that. The evidence has been suggesting all along that the cuts were not enough and the supply was still out pacing the demand. I am really skeptical of future demand forecast as well. I think IEA and OPEC have been blowing the numbers up to raise the price.

    OPEC should have left it alone and gone with the free market to begin with.....for all the long losers out there, SUCKS TO BE YOU!

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable
The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 OPEC Offers Olive Branch To U.S. Shale

OPEC Offers Olive Branch To U.S. Shale

 Is A Second OPEC Cut On The Cards?

Is A Second OPEC Cut On The Cards?

 U.S. Shale Production Growing At An Unprecedented Pace

U.S. Shale Production Growing At An Unprecedented Pace

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com