Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.00 -0.14 -0.27%
Brent Crude 57.33 -0.24 -0.42%
Mars US 53.53 +0.21 +0.39%
Opec Basket 56.43 +0.81 +1.46%
Urals 54.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.76 -0.25 -0.50%
Natural Gas 3.06 -0.01 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.17 +2.44 +4.38%
Murban 57.78 -0.35 -0.60%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.29 -0.27 -0.49%
Basra Light 53.54 -0.59 -1.09%
Saharan Blend 57.99 -0.49 -0.84%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Girassol 58.17 -0.37 -0.63%
Opec Basket 56.43 +0.81 +1.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.03 +0.07 +0.18%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +2.08 +3.73%
West Texas Sour 46.09 +0.26 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.59 +0.26 +0.54%
Kansas Common 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
Buena Vista 56.08 -0.34 -0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 5 hours EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 8 hours Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 10 hours US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 11 hours Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 12 hours Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 1 day Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 1 day Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 day Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 1 day China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 1 day Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 1 day DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 1 day Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 1 day WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 2 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 2 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 2 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 2 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 2 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 2 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 2 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 5 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 5 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 5 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 5 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 5 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 5 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 5 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 6 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 6 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 6 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 6 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 6 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 6 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 6 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 7 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 7 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 7 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004

Breaking News:

South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada

Alt Text

Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

In the wake of Harvey…

Alt Text

Robust Demand Could Send Oil Prices Above $60

With healthy demand growth for…

Alt Text

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Following Hurricane Harvey, the speed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 27, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT oil pipeline

Oil moved back into bull market territory this week, with Brent prices jumping to a more than two-year high at $58 per barrel. A confluence of events has given a jolt of optimism to oil prices, with market sentiment at its most positive arguably in years.

The proximate spark from earlier this week was the Kurdish referendum, which raised the specter of a sizable supply outage when Turkey threatened to cut off Kurdish oil exports through its territory, and Baghdad joined in by calling for an international boycott of Kurdish oil sales. So far, there are no signs of an actual supply disruption, but oil traded up at the start of the week on the heightened geopolitical risk.

But Brent prices have only moved up into the upper-$50s because the underlying fundamentals have improved markedly in the last few months. Oil demand is robust and continues to grow even as global supplies have stagnated. The OPEC deal seems to finally be bearing fruit in the form of a sharp decline in global crude oil inventories.

The oil market could finally be breaking out of a depressed pricing environment after three years of sluggishness, according to Trafigura Group, an oil trading company. “We are nearing the end of ‘lower for longer’ oil,” Ben Luckock, co-head of Group Market Risk at Trafigura said at the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference in Singapore on Tuesday. Luckock cites the fact that the oil market could lose some 9 million barrels per day (mb/d) by 2019 just from well depletion. That could leave the world short on supply, pushing up prices significantly.

Citigroup said that the supply crunch could come as soon as next year, arguing that so many OPEC members are already producing at their maximum, despite nominally restraining output. Libya, Nigeria, Venezuela, Iran and Iraq might not be able to add new supply next year, Citi says. And in fact, the risk of a slide in production is probably a more likely outcome for some members. “Fear in the market has been that OPEC production will rise dramatically,” Citi’s Ed Morse said in Singapore. But, “there could be a supply gap emerging, which could point to a tighter market.” Much of OPEC is failing to invest in its upstream capacity, Citi argues, leaving little room for higher output. Related: Is This The End Of U.S. Dominance In Global Energy?

Goldman Sachs added its voice to the growing chorus of bullishness this week. The investment bank argues that the backwardation exhibited in the Brent futures market—a situation in which near term oil contracts trade at a premium to futures dated further out—is a clear sign that the market is on its way to rebalancing. Backwardation will help drain inventories at a faster rate in the months ahead. “[T]he combination of very strong demand, potential greater cohesion among OPEC and growing pains for shale suggests that backwardation is likely to remain in place in coming months,” Goldman wrote in a note.

However, not everyone agrees that there is further room to run for oil prices, and just because oil has rallied in the past few weeks, does not mean that greater price increases are a foregone conclusion. There are several roadblocks ahead.

With Brent prices back towards $60 per barrel, there could be a temptation by some OPEC members to add some barrels back onto the market, undermining the group’s collective compliance rate. The original six-month OPEC deal was much easier. The market looked much less stable, and cuts came at a seasonally advantageous time—Russian output tends to decline in winter months, for example, while it ticks up in summer months. Russia’s numbers look better recently, but only because of field maintenance.

With oil back (almost) at $60, the rationale for the OPEC cuts could lose some of its urgency. $60 has sort of been the informal target for the cartel, and participating countries are much more likely to cheat with prices firming up at that level, according to Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix. Related: Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

At the same time, many argue the OPEC cuts still need to be extended because a $60 price signal will spur more shale drilling, putting downward pressure on the market all over again. “Brent could go above $60 a barrel in the fourth quarter,” Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG, told Bloomberg. “It would send the wrong message to U.S. shale production to hold above there—drill and produce more.”

Moreover, Chinese oil demand soared earlier this year but has since cooled. U.S. shale continues to add output, and they also have a huge backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells. The fracklog, coupled with a step up in drilling, could lead to production growth of about 400,000 bpd over the next four months, Alexandre Andlauer, an analyst at AlphaValue SAS, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Finally, the financial positions of hedge funds and other money managers are starting to look a bit overdone. The recent surge in bullish bets from investors opens up more downside risk. As has been the case numerous times in the past two years, when bets on futures go too far to one side, the pendulum swings back. “The market is apprehensive about pushing [Brent] to $60 a barrel,” Geordie Wilkes, a research analyst at brokerage Sucden Financial Ltd., told The Wall Street Journal.

As always, there’s much disagreement among oil analysts on what happens next.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 U.S. Shale: Water Is the New Oil

U.S. Shale: Water Is the New Oil

 Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com