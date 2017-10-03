Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.24 -0.22 -0.44%
Brent Crude 55.77 -0.35 -0.62%
Mars US 51.84 -1.10 -2.08%
Opec Basket 54.61 -0.59 -1.07%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.60 -1.42 -2.90%
Natural Gas 2.900 -0.03 -0.99%
Marine 54.83 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 56.83 -0.45 -0.79%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.54 -1.03 -1.92%
Basra Light 51.98 -0.71 -1.35%
Saharan Blend 55.75 -1.06 -1.87%
Girassol 56.09 -1.23 -2.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.51 +0.11 +0.29%
Western Canadian Select 39.71 -0.95 -2.34%
Canadian Condensate 52.86 -0.80 -1.49%
Premium Synthetic 54.36 -0.04 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 49.56 -0.54 -1.08%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Light Sour Blend 49.06 -0.14 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.01 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 47.91 -0.79 -1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
Buena Vista 54.78 -1.09 -1.95%
All Charts
India Set To Become World's Fastest Growing Energy Market

Oil Prices Haven't Plateaued Yet

This Giant Oil Trader Sees Upside For Oil Prices

Goldman: Expect Oil Stocks To Catch Up With Rising Oil Prices

OPEC Producers Unmoved By U.S. Shale Threat In Asia

By Irina Slav - Oct 03, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT OPEC

Middle Eastern oil producers are confident that strong demand for their product from Asia will keep their coffers full even as U.S. shale boomers venture into the biggest regional oil market, S&P Platts reports, citing comments from the APPEC conference that took place last week in Singapore.

OPEC’s Secretary General, Mohammed Barkindo, said at the conference that the Asia-Pacific region continues to be a key market for the cartel—and not just key, but the “primary outlet for OPEC and Middle Eastern export barrels.” He added that by 2040, oil exports from the Middle East to Asia will rise to 22 million bpd from 14.5 million bpd last year.

OPEC’s number-two, Iraq, already has concrete plans to increase the portion of its oil that it sends to Asia from the current 50 percent to as much as 80 percent, according to Dheyaa Jafar Hajam al-Musawi, councilor for energy affairs at the country’s energy ministry.

Yet, behind the confidence, there seems to be a certain worry about the growing U.S. presence on Asian oil markets that is motivating the assurances about Asia being the most important market for Middle Eastern oil.

Amid a persistent glut, whatever OPEC production figures say, Asian traders and refiners are having a wider choice of oil sources and they are considering them all, not always in favor of Middle Eastern producers. Related: Russia, China To Benefit From U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela

One senior executive from South Korean Hyundai Oilbank, said, for example, that the amount of Middle Eastern crude that the country imports could decline from 85 percent of all imports in the year to date to 70 percent.

A Chinese oil industry executive, Wang Pei from Unipec, said that Asia is already the biggest client of U.S. oil as of the end of June this year and she expected this trend to continue. The deputy general manager of Sinopec’s subsidiary added that the U.S. could become the next big source of imported oil in Asia, which must have sent a warning signal to OPEC’s Middle Eastern members.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

