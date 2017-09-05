Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

UK Aims To Lead Global Oil Decommissioning Industry

Alt Text

Gas Prices Spike As Harvey Shuts Down Gulf Coast Refineries

Gasoline prices spiked this weekend…

Alt Text

Iraq’s Solution To Lower For Longer Oil Prices

Iraq is looking to change…

Alt Text

European Refiners Set To Benefit From Gulf Coast Chaos

European refiners stand to benefit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Deal Could Be Extended Beyond March 2018

By Irina Slav - Sep 05, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT OPEC

The crude oil production cut deal that OPEC, Russia, and several other producers agreed to late last year could get yet another extension. This extension would push the deal beyond the March 31, 2018 end date that was agreed earlier this year, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak, speaking to news agency TASS.

Novak said he had discussed another extension with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, at a meeting in Saint Petersburg earlier this year, noting that all options are on the table and no decisions have been made yet.

The official’s comments helped to boost oil prices today, especially as they came on the heels of comments from Iran’s Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, who said Monday that compliance with the cuts among OPEC members was improving and the market was returning to balance. Media also quoted Zanganeh as saying discussions on the future of the deal were ongoing.

Russia’s Energy Minister has been consistently guarded in his comments regarding the deal ever since the idea was floated last year. We’re unlikely to see anything more specific than such guarded comments, suggestions, and speculation until OPEC’s next meeting, due to take place in November. Related: How EIA Guestimates Keep Oil Prices Subdued

Since the deal was sealed in November 2016, Brent crude has accumulated gains of about 6 percent and WTI has added 13 percent, CNBC notes. This recovery has been unsteady, to say the least, as compliance levels among the participants in the deal continue to be a cause for concern and the main headwind, U.S. shale output growth, persists.

Demand, however, seems to be improving, which is lending some support to OPEC and its partners. The chances of the deal getting extended will likely remain hard to gauge in the coming months. On the one hand, OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia has demonstrated more than once that it is prepared to go to great lengths to support prices, but at some point, Saudi Arabia’s commitment to do whatever it takes could involve a loss of market share that is difficult to live with, especially as U.S. crude starts flowing into Asia, taking up OPEC territory.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Post Harvey: Crude Climbs As Gasoline Crashes
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
A War With North Korea Could Send Oil Prices Skyrocketing

A War With North Korea Could Send Oil Prices Skyrocketing

 The Upcoming Oil Price Rebound

The Upcoming Oil Price Rebound

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Texas Shale Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Texas Shale Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Most Commented

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com