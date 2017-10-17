Mexico Locks In $46 Per Barrel In 2018 Oil Hedge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.06 +0.18 +0.35%
Brent Crude 58.23 +0.35 +0.60%
Mars US 53.03 -0.06 -0.11%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
Urals 54.44 -0.30 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.33 +0.73 +1.50%
Natural Gas 2.933 -0.03 -0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.88 +0.30 +0.54%
Murban 58.53 +0.25 +0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.26 -0.36 -0.66%
Basra Light 53.51 +0.03 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 57.46 -0.14 -0.24%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Girassol 57.74 -0.19 -0.33%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.41 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.30 +0.74 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 45.83 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.57 +0.67 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 4 hours Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 5 hours China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 6 hours UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 6 hours Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 7 hours VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 8 hours Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 9 hours Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 10 hours OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 1 day Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 1 day Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 1 day EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 1 day Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 1 day Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 4 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 4 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 4 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 4 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 4 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 5 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 5 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 5 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 5 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 5 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 5 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 5 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 5 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 5 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 5 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 6 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 6 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 6 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 6 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 6 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 6 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 7 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 7 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 7 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

As the adoption of electric…

Alt Text

World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

Vitol, the world’s largest oil…

Alt Text

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

Global oil markets appear to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Locks In $46 Per Barrel In 2018 Oil Hedge

By Irina Slav - Oct 17, 2017, 9:41 AM CDT Mexico

Mexico has locked in an average export price of US$46 per barrel of crude oil for 2018 in its annual oil hedge, which is closely watched as the biggest in the world. In an interview with Bloomberg, Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Vanessa Rubio said that the hedge will be supported by a specially set up Oil Revenue Stabilization Fund, which, along with the central bank’s exchange-rate surplus, will serve to guarantee the price.

The Mexican oil hedge, or the Hacienda Hedge, is considered the biggest hedging bet on Wall Street as well as perhaps the most secretive. It has also earned Mexico—and a few large investment banks—billions since it was first made in the 1990s.

The story began when Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait took one-tenth of the global oil supply off the market, raising prices. The government then accurately predicted that the high prices wouldn’t last, betting on a decline. This accuracy has been remarkably consistent through the years, with Mexico making money most of the time when it has placed the bet.

The hedge consists in the Mexican government buying large amounts of put options from a selection of investment banks. The average that the government has spent on these put options in the last few years has been US$1 billion, Bloomberg’s Nacha Cattan writes. In 2000, Mexico began locking in prices annually and has since made a profit three times, including a US$6.4-billion windfall in 2015 after the price crash from mid-2014. For 2016, the hedge made Mexico US$2.7 billion.

The hedge for 2018, Mexico’s Finance Minister said in September, could be moderately larger than the last one amid the liberalization of domestic gasoline prices. At the same time, Finance Minister Antonio Meade told Bloomberg, the cost of the hedge aiming to secure the export prices of Mexican crude would remain largely unchanged from the 2017 bet.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Clashes In Kurdistan Send Oil Prices Higher
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018
The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

 Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com