Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

19 years ago, oil prices…

Alt Text

How Much Will Inventories Shrink As OPEC Extends Cuts?

OPEC’s meeting has come and…

Alt Text

EIA Ups Global Oil Production Forecast

The EIA recently updated its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

By Oil & Gas 360 - Jun 06, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Oil

More draws predicted for late 2017, 2018

The oil market rebalancing is in progress, even if it is slower than expected, according to releases by Societe Generale and RBC Capital Markets.

When OPEC first agreed to cut production in November, analysts were hoping that six months of reduced production would be enough to rebalance the oil market and draw down inventories.

However, according to Societe Generale OECD crude and product stocks at the end of April were 56 MM barrels higher than at the end of December. OPEC was essentially forced to continue cuts, which were agreed to in late May.

Societe Generale reports that if cut compliance is maintained, oil stocks will begin to decrease in the rest of the year. Global oil demand is projected to grow by 1.3 MMBOPD this year and in 2018. This increased demand, combined with decreased output from OPEC, means that the implied drawdown is 0.6 MMBOPD in 2017 and 0.5 MMBOPD in 2018.

Both years will see most drawdowns in the second half of the year.

(Click to enlarge) Related: Can Canadian Crude Compete In Asia?

According to RBC, inventories are already decreasing, though it may not be obvious. Total OECD oil stocks are about 280 MMBO higher than the five-year average currently. However, this is primarily due to the U.S. American stocks account for nearly 70 percent of the excess in storage currently. This situation has led RBC to predict that the U.S. will be the last major region to rebalance. However, RBC does anticipate that stocks will eventually balance out, probably in mid-2018.

(Click to enlarge)

Both firms have decreased their predicted oil prices as a result of the slow drawdown on global inventories. Societe Generale expects WTI to average $53.80 in 2017 and $57.50 in 2018. RBC sees similar WTI prices, predicting $53/bbl in 2017 and $59/bbl in 2018.

After this, prices will rise over the next few years to $75/bbl, as the need for investment in major projects requires increased pricing, according to Societe Generale’s analysis.

By Oil And Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

EIA Ups Global Oil Production Forecast
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?
Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com