Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Ships Four Cargoes To Egypt After Contract Reinstatement

Alt Text

4 Factors Driving Oil Prices This Summer

Following the recent crash and…

Alt Text

OPEC Deal Extension Looks Shaky As Shale Hedges Production

The U.S. shale vs. OPEC…

Alt Text

This Non-OPEC Member Just Called For An Extension Of The OPEC Deal

Non-OPEC member Oman shows itself…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Did The Banks Just Give U.S. Shale A Carte Blanche?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2017, 2:32 PM CDT Oil Rigs

Twice a year, in April and in October, banks review the creditworthiness of oil and gas companies in what is known as a borrowing base redetermination. Ahead of this year’s spring review, both banks and U.S. oil companies are showing improved outlook for the industry, with cautious optimism seeping in through more oil and gas producers, oilfield services companies, lenders, and private equity firms.

According to Haynes and Boone’s ‘Borrowing Base Redeterminations Survey’: Spring 2017, the majority of polled banks and oil and gas companies expect borrowing bases to increase, and nearly all survey respondents see U.S. exploration and production companies raising their capital expenditure budgets this year compared to 2016.

Haynes and Boone’s spring 2017 survey shows a brighter picture compared to last year’s spring survey and to the fall 2016 survey.

Judging from the results of this spring’s poll, lenders and U.S. companies alike are dispelling fears that last month’s slide in oil prices – when WTI traded below $50 for the better part of two weeks – could make banks revise downwards their borrowing base redeterminations, and potentially stall the resurgence of the U.S. oil patch. The timing of last month’s slide in oil prices could not have been worse, just weeks before banks and oil firms sit down to review how much explorers and producers could borrow.

But with leaner, fitter, and highly selective producers focusing on cheaper and profitable plays, optimism has grown ahead of this season’s credit reviews. In addition, U.S. onshore producers have been increasingly hedging production to mitigate risks from possible significant oil price drops. In a sign that companies are growing optimistic as the worst of the downturn is now over, U.S. firms started increasing their investments in the fourth quarter last year. Related: Are Mexico’s Oil Reserves Almost Depleted?

Respondents in Haynes and Boone’s spring 2017 survey believe that 76 percent of U.S. producers will have their borrowing bases raised slightly or remain unchanged compared to the borrowing bases in the fall of 2016. To compare, in the fall 2016 survey respondents expected 59 percent of companies to see their borrowing bases increase or remain unchanged.

Furthermore, a total of 89 percent of the latest survey respondents reckon that the capex budgets of the drillers will rise this year compared to 2016, with 45 percent expecting a 20-percent increase in capex, another 12 percent of respondents projecting a 30-percent increase, and 6 percent expecting capex rises of more than 30 percent. Just 3 percent of respondents think capex budgets would decrease by 10 percent this year.

Commenting on the survey results, Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Co-Chair Buddy Clark said in the firm’s statement: “The responses reflect a cautious optimism among producers and bankers for the road ahead, but I think everyone is still mindful of the capital destruction plainly visible in the rearview mirror.”

Mindful of the oil price crash, U.S. onshore drillers are increasing capex, but they are also increasing hedging and short positions to lock in a future price for a commodity today, the EIA said earlier this week. Based on quarterly financial statements of 44 U.S. onshore-focused oil producers, the EIA has estimated that those companies lifted their combined capex by $4.9 billion, or by 72 percent, between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2016, as the higher oil prices (especially compared to early last year lows) are driving investment budget increases. Related: Tanker Traffic Points At Much Tighter Oil Markets

Announcements for capex rises and a steadily growing U.S. rig count suggest that U.S. drillers continued to raise investments during the first quarter this year, the EIA said, noting that many of the companies use oil futures and options to hedge their investment in production into the future. U.S. producers have increasingly started initiating short positions since oil prices rose above $50 in Q4 2016. As of the middle of February this year, the number of short positions in U.S.-based futures and options stood at 756,000 contracts, close to the 10-year high of 802,000 contracts, the EIA said.

U.S. oil companies are emerging smarter from the oil price crash that had devastated many balance sheets, and drillers are now looking with more optimism to their current and future capabilities to increase production and profits.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Erases Gains After Inventory Head-Fake
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Ignores OPEC’s Warning: Oil Rig Count Soars By 10

U.S. Shale Ignores OPEC’s Warning: Oil Rig Count Soars By 10
The End Of OPEC Is Near

The End Of OPEC Is Near

 OPEC’s No.2 Goes Rogue: Plans 600,000 Bpd Oil Output Increase

OPEC’s No.2 Goes Rogue: Plans 600,000 Bpd Oil Output Increase

 Don’t Be Fooled By Daily Oil Prices

Don’t Be Fooled By Daily Oil Prices

 Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

Most Commented

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Wind Energy Now Directly Competing With Coal On Cost

Wind Energy Now Directly Competing With Coal On Cost

 Will Germany’s 100% EV Plan Actually Reduce Emissions?

Will Germany’s 100% EV Plan Actually Reduce Emissions?

 The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point

The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com