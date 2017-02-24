Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

UK’s 2016 Oil Production Rises For Second Consecutive Year

Alt Text

Oil To $70? Or Down To $30?

Oil price forecasts are often…

Alt Text

Why A Weaker Dollar Won’t Boost Oil Prices

The correlation between the U.S.…

Alt Text

Oil Leaps Higher As OPEC Pushes For 100% Compliance

Oil price rose on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Combined Compliance For OPEC, Non-OPEC Hits 86%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 24, 2017, 11:46 AM CST OPEC Flag

The OPEC producers and the 11 non-OPEC nations that have joined the global production cut deal achieved a combined 86-percent compliance rate in January, OPEC said on Friday, hailing “solid progress towards full conformity”.

Since the cartel decided at end-November to implement a supply-cut agreement, speculation has been high on how much OPEC would really cut, who would cheat first, and if the non-OPEC producers would indeed make genuine cuts or whether they would simply rely on the natural decline of production and wrap it up as ‘production cuts’.

Combined, OPEC and the 11 non-OPEC producers pledged to take around 1.8 million bpd off their production between January and June, with OPEC cutting 1.2 million bpd and non-OPEC – 558,000 bpd.

Then the first figures for January started coming in, and compliance among OPEC members was surprisingly high, at more than 90 percent, almost solely courtesy of Saudi Arabia, which cut more than promised.

Compliance among the non-OPEC producers had been low, estimated at somewhere between 40 percent and 50 percent.

According to OPEC delegates, however, non-OPEC members have recently improved on their compliance with the cuts recently, and are now adhering to at least 60 percent of their promises.

OPEC’s brief statement from today on the work of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) – which consists of OPEC’s Algeria, Kuwait and Venezuela and non-OPEC Russia and Oman – said that the committee “noted that there is still room for improvement to reach 100 per cent conformity, and, in this regard, urged all Parties to press on towards full and timely conformity.” Related: 4.7 Billion Barrels Just Evaporated In This World Class Oil Play

Comparing OPEC’s secondary-sources figures for January and the text agreement on how much each member state has signed up to cut, it’s evident that only Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Angola managed to reduce their January output within the production level they had pledged.

As for non-OPEC, the low collective compliance is attributed mainly to Russia, which has promised to gradually cut 300,000 bpd by the end of the first half this year, cutting in January 117,000 bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why A Weaker Dollar Won’t Boost Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biggest Gasoline Glut In 27 Years Could Crash Oil Markets

Biggest Gasoline Glut In 27 Years Could Crash Oil Markets
Oil To $70? Or Down To $30?

Oil To $70? Or Down To $30?

 Unsatisfied With Oil Prices, Iraq Calls For New OPEC Meeting

Unsatisfied With Oil Prices, Iraq Calls For New OPEC Meeting

 Something Has Got To Give In Oil Markets

Something Has Got To Give In Oil Markets

 Why Is Smart Money So Long In Oil?

Why Is Smart Money So Long In Oil?

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com