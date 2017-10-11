Russia Gets Foothold In The World’s Hottest NatGas Discovery

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.03 +0.11 +0.22%
Brent Crude 56.65 +0.04 +0.07%
Mars US 52.18 +1.25 +2.45%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
Urals 53.42 +1.20 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.02 +1.02 +2.17%
Natural Gas 2.904 +0.01 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.73 +0.30 +0.56%
Murban 56.23 +0.30 +0.54%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.45 +1.18 +2.26%
Basra Light 52.37 +0.78 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 56.56 +1.09 +1.97%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Girassol 56.96 +1.26 +2.26%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.06 +0.33 +0.85%
Western Canadian Select 40.14 +1.60 +4.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.33 +1.64 +3.17%
Premium Synthetic 56.58 +2.24 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 50.58 +1.54 +3.14%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Light Sour Blend 50.28 +1.64 +3.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.43 +2.24 +4.13%
Central Alberta 49.14 +1.60 +3.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Giddings 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
ANS West Coast 55.37 +0.16 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 44.87 +1.34 +3.08%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.37 +1.34 +2.91%
Kansas Common 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
Buena Vista 55.37 +1.34 +2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 mins Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 hours France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 3 hours Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 4 hours Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 5 hours Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 7 hours South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 21 hours Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 23 hours Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 1 day Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 1 day Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 day Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 1 day Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 2 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 2 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 2 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 2 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 2 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 2 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 2 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 2 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 5 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 5 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 5 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 5 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 5 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 5 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 5 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 6 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 6 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 6 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 6 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 6 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 7 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 7 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 7 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico

Breaking News:

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Alt Text

Another U.S. LNG Export Project To Come Online In Q4

Liquified natural gas has become…

Alt Text

Qatar Uses Saudi Strategy To Conquer LNG Markets

Qatar, the country with the…

Alt Text

NatGas Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere Fast

While oil prices have been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Gets Foothold In The World’s Hottest NatGas Discovery

By Dave Forest - Oct 11, 2017, 10:29 AM CDT Russia

Chinese E&P major Sinopec reportedly put its Argentina assets up for a $1 billion sale this week. With one of the interested buyers said to be Russia’s Rosneft. 

And that latter firm made ever bigger waves in the global natural gas industry this week. With the purchase of a stake in one of the largest — and most geopolitically complicated — development projects in the world. 

That’s the Zohr natgas field, offshore Egypt. A find made by Italian major Eni — which holds a massive reserve of 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. 

Eni announced this week it is selling a 30 percent interest in Zohr to Rosneft. With the Russian firm paying $1.125 billion for the stake, and reimbursing Eni for a proportionate share of historic costs. 

That will now give Rosneft a foothold in one of the world’s most important emerging natgas areas: the eastern Mediterranean. A place where recent massive discoveries in Egypt and Israel, and high-profile exploration activity in places like Cyprus, have brought the region to the forefront of the global energy scene. 

Taking a role in this emerging hotspot is exactly what Rosneft is looking for. With the company’s CEO Igor Sechin noting he expects the deal to “strengthen positions of Rosneft in the strategic markets of Europe and Middle East”. Related: Oil Giants At Odds As Saudi, Russian Ties Improve

Gaining influence in this key region would continue a major expansionary campaign by Rosneft of late. With the major also having expanded into India, and forged business ties with China over the last few months. 

All of which shows that the firm — and perhaps Russia in general — is intent on playing a larger role in the global energy order. And even new U.S. sanctions aren’t deterring them, with the 30 percent Zohr stake coming in under the 33 percent ownership threshold that might trigger trade action. 

Watch for more deals coming from Rosneft (perhaps on the Sinopec Argentina assets) — which would cement the company as one of the biggest driving forces in the oil and gas world right now. 

Here’s to going all in.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Natural Gas Giant To Challenge Israel
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

 Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

 Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

 OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com