Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

IEA Tracks 40 Percent Compliance Rate For Non-OPEC Deal Participants

Alt Text

Pipeline Approvals Could Put A Ceiling On Gas Prices

Two new natural gas pipelines…

Alt Text

Georgia’s Gas Transit Agreement With Gazprom Sparks Unrest

A new transit agreement reached…

Alt Text

Why Cheap Natural Gas Is History

A rapidly tightening natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

LNG Giant Looking To Get In On U.S. Shale

By Dave Forest - Feb 10, 2017, 5:09 PM CST LNG vessel

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector is seeing a lot of activity. Spurred by prices in the key Japanese market hitting a two-year high in recent weeks, averaging $8.40/MMBtu for January.

That resurgence has prompted several high-profile players to enter the space. Including Thailand’s PTTEP, which said this week it is prepping for a major move into LNG trading, storage and sales.

And elsewhere, the world’s second-largest LNG buyer — Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) — is going one step further. Saying that it wants to directly buy into natural gas projects that supply the global LNG industry.

KOGAS chief executive officer Lee Seung-hoon told a conference in Seoul Thursday that his company is “interested” in participating in U.S. shale gas projects — recognizing the ever-growing role shale is playing in supplying LNG exports.

“Securing U.S. shale gas is crucial because it’s an important resource,” Lee told attendees.

That interest is coming as KOGAS is expecting its first cargos of LNG supplied from U.S. shale to arrive this summer — under a 20-year offtake deal struck by the company with Cheniere Energy for shipments from the Gulf Coast. Related: Nigeria Rescues Oil Tanker From High-Seas Pirates

Such supply deals have given KOGAS a toe in the water for shale. But direct buy-in to producing projects would be a much bigger step for the firm, and could represent a new source of project funding emerging for shale E&Ps across the U.S.

The move makes sense given that some of Korea’s competitors for gas supplies have been making similar moves into shale projects. With Japanese conglomerates like Mitsui having operated in plays like the Marcellus for several years now.

If this big jump does happen for KOGAS, it would make the market for shale projects even tighter. Watch for any announcements from the company on specific project acquisitions, and for more M&A activity driven by the ever-growing global LNG sector.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Pipeline Approvals Could Put A Ceiling On Gas Prices
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Time Bomb In Oil Markets: Goldman Sachs Issues Warning

Time Bomb In Oil Markets: Goldman Sachs Issues Warning
Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

 Wall Street Pouring Money Back Into Oil And Gas

Wall Street Pouring Money Back Into Oil And Gas

 Keystone XL Needs Much Higher Oil Prices To Be Viable

Keystone XL Needs Much Higher Oil Prices To Be Viable

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com