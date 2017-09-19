Will This Become The Netfilx Of The Marijuana Space?

Netflix revolutionized the entertainment industry in 2007 with streaming, and now it’s a $78-billion market cap company. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), now worth $15 billion, and $9-billion Wheaton Precious Metals, (NYSE:WPM), changed the mining industry forever with royalty-streaming option for precious metals.

For investors, it means diversified, reduced-risk exposure to some of the biggest markets in the industry, and now we can add the multi-billion-dollar cannabis market to this roster.

A little-known Canadian company is going for another first—streaming pot. And it’s aiming to be of the dominant financier of the marijuana industry.

It’s a bold aim for Cannabis Wheaton (TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF),

But in an expected $8-billion market in Canada alone, and in a country that could potentially dominate this industry because of first-mover advantage thanks to sweeping federal legislation, it’s within visible reach.

Canada’s over 150,000 medical marijuana patients are already complaining about supply bottlenecks, and if Canada’s growers are to meet projected demand for medicinal purposes only by 2021 when users grow to an expected 500,000, they will have to produce another 150,000 kilograms of pot, according to Canaccord Genuity.

And that’s just the medicinal market. When Canada’s bill to legalize recreational use comes into force in less than a year, the country will really have a pot problem. Again, Canaccord Genuity estimates that by 2021 there will be an additional 3.8 million recreational users consuming 420,000 kilograms, or $6 billion of pot.

Canada only has 40 licensed producers right now and last year, they grew only 31,000 kilograms—in other words, 5 percent of anticipated demand, according to the Financial Post.

This is where Cannabis Wheaton makes its dramatic grand entrance. This is the world’s first cannabis streaming company, and it’s backed by a powerhouse team with industry trailblazer and political heavyweights from both conservative and liberal spectrums.

Not only is Cannabis Wheaton jumping into a huge market where supply will struggle to reach demand, but it’s offering a lifeline to new and existing growers who need financing to get off the ground fast.

They need an innovative financing strategy, and Cannabis Wheaton is stepping in to fill the gap with a “royalty” business model that is new to this market.

And for investors, the major upside is that this model removes the risks associated with putting all your money into a single-crop producer.

With Cannabis Wheaton, its business model is to ‘stream’ pot, and 15 partners have already been lined up, along with 1.4 million effective square feet of growing acreage.

Here are 5 reasons to keep a close eye on Cannabis Wheaton (TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF)

#1 ‘Streaming’ Deals Already Lined Up

This pot financing pioneer is the major catalyst for change in Canada’s expected $8 billion market—just for starters.

The company’s royalty business model reduces risk for everyone. For the investor, it means less risk associated with investment in a single-crop producer. For producers, it means more opportunities and avenues of financing to get growth off the ground.

This is the evolution in finance of the traditional licensed cannabis producer—and Cannabis Wheaton is the only company on this track.

And they’ve already sealed 15 partnership agreements in 17 facilities across six Canadian provinces to fund the construction and expansion of cannabis growing facilities and innovations. In return, they get minority equity interests and a portion of the pot produced. They’ve also got 39 solid clinic relationships, and this is growing fast, with access to over 30,000 registered medical marijuana patients.

(Click to enlarge)

By 2019, just for starters, Cannabis Wheaton (TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF) will have more than 1.4 million effective square feet of pot cultivation.

But it’s not just about risk, for investors—it’s about exposure. Through Cannabis Wheaton, exposure isn’t limited to a single-crop: You get access to multiple licensed producers to take full advantage of this expected $8-billion industry.

#2 Fast Track Scale-Up

This company is all about scaling up quickly and capitalizing market share. And in this respect, it outshines its peers who are single-crop producers.

The highlight of this quarter was Cannabis Wheaton’s $15-million purchase of common shares of ABcann Global Corporation (ABcann). This initial investment forms parts of a larger investment in ABcann that will net Cannabis Wheaton 50% of the grower’s product on an additional 50,000 square feet of pot production, for 99 years.

That deal closed in August, and it’s just an initial investment, which forms part of a larger investment to fund a major expansion at ABcann’s second production facility.

ABcann production is set to come online in the fourth quarter of next year, and it should ramp up to full production in the first quarter of 2020. Using a $4.5/gram margin, that means an expected 70 percent IRR (internal rate of return) on what amounts to Cannabis Wheaton’s approximate $41-million stream purchase, which infuses capital into ABcann in exchange for a stream of revenue from production in the future.

When you combine the equity investment by Cannabis Wheaton, and potential liquidity, according to company guidance, that results in a blended expected IRR of 65 percent.

This streaming/royalty deal is only the beginning.

Cannabis Wheaton’s model means maximizing profits by minimizing operational expenditures.

(Click to enlarge)

Bottom line: What Netflix is to movies and TV series, Cannabis Wheaton is to pot. Or, it’s what Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) is the mining industry. Silver Wheaton strikes a deal with a miner to purchase part of its future metal production in exchange for upfront cash. Investors love it because it gives them lower-risk and diversified exposure to the mining industry.

But this is even better because Cannabis Wheaton finances the facility and then takes a ‘stream’ of product that comes out of the facility, but it doesn’t touch the product itself; it just takes the royalty.

#3 Industry Trailblazers and Full-Spectrum Political Heavyweights

The team behind Cannabis Wheaton (TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF) is pioneering, visionary and political savvy. That combination is everything in this sensitive industry.

CEO Chuck Rifici has already led Canopy Growth Corp. to great success, taking it public in April 2014. Today’s it’s the darling of this space, with a $1-billion market cap. It’s the benchmark for success among marijuana growers.

This team is also backed by political heavyweights. That’s because this is an industry that is already huge, and set to explode when recreational use is legalized. Rifici is former chief financial officer of the federal Liberal party, and Cannabis Wheaton’s strategic advisor Rick Dykstra is a former Conservative Member of Parliament and current party president in Ontario.

In June, the company added yet another heavy weight as president and director—industry-leading expert Hugo Alves. Alves founded and built his law firm’s Cannabis Group—the leading cannabis-focused legal advisory business in the country—and this pioneer knows everything there is to know about cannabis licensing and regulations, with the right contacts at every industry vertical. That means that Cannabis Wheaton’s streaming partners get the best of both worlds—financing and highly relevant expertise.

#4 Canada’s Pot Problem: Very Tight Supply

The supply picture is so tight that Health Canada has had to streamline the approval process for growers because medical marijuana users have tripled in number since last year alone, according to Quartz.

When it becomes legal recreationally, Deloitte estimates the economic impact of this industry will be worth $22.6 billion annually—in other words, more than that combined sales of beer, wine and spirits. From Canaccord Genuity’s perspective, growers will have to come up with another 420,000 kilograms of pot to feed the anticipated 3.8 million recreational users hitting this market.

But shortages are where things can get lucrative, and the Canadian government is also keen to make sure supply meets demand. That’s why they moved to make the licensing process a lot easier in May last year.

For Cannabis Wheaton (TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF), it’s all about helping the streaming partners being the most dominant partners they can be, as Alves says.

The gap Cannabis Wheaton is exploiting is a huge one: “There is a segment of the marketplace where people are trying to get their facilities built and they don’t have access to capital at all,” Alves told us.

Finding money to build facilities when you have no assets is tricky. That’s where the evolutionary genius of Cannabis Wheaton comes in, financing the producer at an aspirational valuation but letting the producer keep control, while Cannabis Wheaton takes an allocation of their production yield.

#5 Mind the (Lucrative) Gap

Cannabis Wheaton (TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF) is the first company to bring the streaming business model to this market, and its business model makes it easier for investors to get in on this burgeoning market with lower-risk exposure by financing diversified licensed producers.

Pot producers are now under enormous pressure. Massive market share potential is being dangled in front of them in the most tantalizing manner—but without financing that still allows them to maintain control over their product, it’s hard to get off the ground. And investors are wary because this is a risky business.

Cannabis Wheaton is convinced it has discovered the answer that will take this burgeoning industry to the next logical step in its evolution. Producers get the best of both worlds, maintaining control over their companies but gaining access to financing and expertise on everything from regulations and licensing to cultivation. It’s the full package, and a boost for investor confidence. Investors get broad exposure to one of the most exciting markets in the country—without the risk assigned to a bet on single-crop producers. And Cannabis Wheaton, well, it gets a nice, steady stream of pot royalties in an industry that is soon to be demanding much more product.

This is the Cannabis Market 2.0, and Cannabis Wheaton(TSX:CBW.V; OTC:KWFLF) not only has first-mover advantage, but it has only-mover advantage, with the expertise and political weight to back it up. Once Canada is secured, this model will likely be looking to set it set up with first-mover advantage internationally.

Honorable mentions:

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has had a particularly strong year in 2017. At the beginning of August, the company had seen over 175% growth, although it has since corrected slightly. The company focuses primarily in the pain therapeutics market, which is an estimated $83-billion per year industry.

The company approaches the pain therapeutics market in a new way. Focusing on drugs which target kappa opioid receptors, Cara’s game-changing medication comes without the side effects of actual opiates. While the drug is still an opioid, it targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, leaving users without the life-ruining side effects that other medications may cause.

The company’s ground-breaking pain management medication, in addition to the substantial market of patients who need care, provide an excellent platform for growth within the industry. Investors should watch closely as this company makes its way into this highly competitive market.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) is generally known as a “marijuana stock” but it would be a bit of a misnomer to lump this company in with pot stocks. Insys’ main product is a sublingual pain medication known as Subsys. However, using the same proprietary sublingual spray technology and their advanced knowledge of synthetic cannabinoids, the company is at the forefront of a new pharmaceutical movement.

Founded in 1990, Insys has been around the block. The company clearly has staying power and investors have taken note. With a market cap of nearly $700M, Insys is a promising investment for those interested in dipping their toes into the marijuana realm.



Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a holdings company which rings true to its name. Its portfolio is diversified and expansive. The company has been incredibly successful over the past 20 years, in its acquisitions and the management of its acquisitions.

Compass Diversified is included in this list due to its Manitoba Harvest holding. Manitoba Harvest is a leading hemp foods producer and distributor, priding itself on high quality and easily accessible products.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIRP) is set to boom in the coming years. The company has formulated a strategy to target properties for acquisition and management to be leased to state-licensed marijuana growers, a market which is certain to flourish. Innovative Industrial’s leasing plan is simple: the tenant is responsible for everything from taxes to maintenance. The company’s hands-off approach allows for a steady stream of revenue with little oversight.

It is clear that investors see potential in Innovative Industrial. The company has seen a steady uptick in its stock’s price and volume in recent months, and it’s sure to gain speed in no time.

