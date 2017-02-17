Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Uncertainty Mounts As Nigeria Appoints VP As Acting President

Alt Text

The Unlikely Alliance Between Trump And Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s oil minister appears…

Alt Text

Latin America Growing More Dependent On U.S. Oil

Falling crude oil output and…

Alt Text

Canadian Prime Minister Bans Arctic Drilling… For Now

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Rig Count Rises As Crude Inventory Levels Hit Record High

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 17, 2017, 12:30 PM CST gas rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States increased again on Friday by 10. Both benchmarks were trading down earlier on Friday under heavy pressure from record-high crude oil inventories (518.1 million barrels), and record-high gasoline inventories (259 million barrels).

The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States is now 751, according to oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, which is 237 rigs above the rig count a year ago.

The number of oil rigs increased by 6, up from 591 last week to 597 this week. The number of active oil rigs in the United States is now the highest since October 09, 2015.

Oil rigs have increased by 120 since the OPEC agreement was announced on November 30, and are following a steep trajectory upwards as OPEC continues to hold its members to specified production caps.

(Click to enlarge)

The number of gas rigs increased this week by 4 again this week, and now stand at 153, marking the fourteenth week of gas rig increases in the last 15 weeks—the highest number of gas rigs in operation since the end of 2015.

By basin, Granite Wash increased by 5 rigs and now stands at a total of 13, compared to 10 active rigs a year ago. Haynesville also saw a 3-rig gain, with the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Barnett all gaining 2 rigs each. Cana Woodford lost two rigs, and the Williston basin lost 1.

At 11:32 am EST WTI was trading down 0.6% at $53.04—around $1.00 under last Friday’s pre-rig count price. The Brent crude benchmark was trading down 0.4% at $55.43—more than $1.00 under the price point last Friday.

While things are looking up for US drillers, Canada lost 13 oil and 8 gas rigs this week, although both counts are up year on year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Is Ticking Lower As Record High Crude, Gasoline Inventories Weigh
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Why The Huge Inventory Build Didn’t Crash Oil Prices

Why The Huge Inventory Build Didn’t Crash Oil Prices

 Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

 Why Sub $50 Oil Is More Likely Than $70 Oil

Why Sub $50 Oil Is More Likely Than $70 Oil

 Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com