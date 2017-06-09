Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Eni Begins Oil Production In Ghana Three Months Ahead Of Schedule

Alt Text

The 5 Biggest Winners Of The Electric Car Boom

The electric vehicle market is…

Alt Text

Is Goldman Sachs Playing With Fire In Venezuela?

Goldman Sachs bought U$2.8 billion…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Adding to the bearish news…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Rig Count Continues Its Ascent Unabated

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 09, 2017, 12:25 PM CDT Rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States rose again this week by 11—making it 21 weeks of consecutive gains—the longest growth streak since at least 1987, which is the earliest date that Baker Hughes Excel data is available.

As if the 11 rigs added to the U.S. repertoire weren’t enough, Canada added 33 rigs this week as well.

The number of oil rigs in operation increased by 8, while gas rigs increased by 3. Combined, the total oil and gas rig count in the U.S. now stands at 927 rigs, which is 513 rigs over a year ago today, when oil prices were significantly higher than they were today.

(Click to enlarge)

It would appear that there is no end in sight to the steady stream of oil rigs being put into play in the U.S. shale patch, and according to Rystad Energy, the significant number of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) should serve as sufficient insulation to $40 or even $30 barrel prices, as those DUCs would still be commercially viable for completion at those prices. Related: Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?

Cana Woodford and the Permian both added 4 rigs each this week, with Marcellus and Utica each adding 2. Barnett, Granite Wash, Haynesville, and Mississippian each added a single rig. The losers this week were Ardmore Woodford, DJ-Niobrara, and Eagle Ford. The Permian now has 142 more rigs in play than this time last year, and Eagle Ford, the second most prolific basin, has 54 more.

At 12:56pm EST on Friday, WTI was trading up 0.9 percent for the day at $46.05, with Brent Crude up 1.04 percent at $48.36. At 9 minutes after the hour, WTI started to slip and was trading at $45.97.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Resumes Production

Next Post

Pessimism Sweeps The Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bud on June 09 2017 said:
    Permian in Texas added 0 rigs which is telling.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11
Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

 Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com