Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Abu Dhabi Fine Tunes Oil Contracts For International Drillers

Alt Text

Lithium Boom Creating Huge Opportunities For Investors

The recent opening of Tesla’s…

Alt Text

Trump’s Drilling Frenzy Could Upend OPEC Deal

Trump’s executive orders are likely…

Alt Text

Rig Count Sees Largest 4 Week Gain Since April 2014

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Starts Execution Of $163 Billion Energy Transformation Program

By Oxford Business Group - Feb 03, 2017, 5:30 PM CST Sharjah

In early January Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, unveiled the UAE Energy Plan 2050, which aims to increase clean energy usage by 50% and improve energy efficiency by 40%.

Moves to boost the use of renewable sources, nuclear power and clean fossil fuels in power generation will be funded by a federal government investment of Dh600bn ($163.4bn) over the next 33 years, equating to an annual spend of more than Dh17bn ($4.6bn). This is expected to translate to a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and savings worth Dh700bn ($190.6bn).

More than 90% of the UAE’s energy demands are currently met by natural gas. Under the UAE Energy Plan 2050 the contribution of gas will be reduced to 38%, while that of clean fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable energy will be raised to 12%, 6% and 44%, respectively, by 2050.

High potential

As the third-largest emirate in the country, Sharjah is expected to contribute substantially to these targets, particularly in terms of enhancing energy efficiency.

By fully converting Sharjah’s power plants to combined-cycle generation technology – which is currently used in stations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah – the emirate should be able to increase its production efficiency by up to 50% and reduce carbon dioxide emission by 33%, according to estimates from the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).

Sharjah has already taken steps in this direction. In May the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) began the process of evaluating bids to expand and convert its single-cycle Hamriyah power plant to a more efficient combined-cycle facility, according to local media. The expansion is expected to increase the plant’s capacity from 500 MW to between 1 GW and 1.5 GW.

With 2220 KWh per sq metre per year of irradiance, Sharjah is also well positioned to develop solar energy facilities. According to the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, also known as Shurooq, the emirate’s market potential for public and private investments in renewable projects is forecast to reach Dh1.13bn ($307.7bn) by 2020, with opportunities including solar thermal energy plants for water desalination, solar energy generation plants and solar-powered public lighting.

Overcoming obstacles

One of the emirate’s main challenges in energy provision is its dependence on imports. A sizeable amount of Sharjah’s energy needs are currently imported in the form of electricity directly from Abu Dhabi, representing around 30% of Sharjah’s total consumption during summer and more than 50% in the colder months, when demand decreases. SEWA uses natural gas to generate the rest. Related: Saudis Raise March Crude Prices For All Customers

SEWA sources half of the gas it needs during winter from local producers SNOC and Dana Gas, importing the rest from Abu Dhabi-based gas development and transportation initiative Dolphin Energy, which brings in gas from Qatar. During the warmest months of the year, SNOC and Dana Gas meet between 15% and 20% of Sharjah’s gas demand.

The latter company came on-stream as a Sharjah-based gas supplier in February last year, when the company began production at the Zora gas field located in the Sharjah western offshore concession block.

“Sharjah has historically had limited indigenous energy resources, so the addition of the Zora gas field in early 2016 was a welcome contribution to local production,” Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, told OBG.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by SNOC and German energy company Uniper in mid-October is expected to provide a more reliable supply of natural gas to meet growing energy demands in both Sharjah and further afield.

“Sharjah has been working towards self-sufficiency for a long time. However, the recent MoU signed with Uniper to import liquefied natural gas [LNG] will satisfy the emirate’s needs and potentially those of other northern emirates,” Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC, told OBG.

Under the terms of the agreement, LNG will be imported through Hamriyah Port, with the first delivery expected in the spring of 2018. The gas will then flow to Sharjah’s Sajaa gas field complex before continuing to the existing pipeline network that spreads across the five northern emirates.

By Oxfordbusinessgroup.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Price Tug Of War

Next Post

Gasoline Prices Could Rise 30 Cents Because Of Border Tax
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started

The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started
Gold Prices Under Pressure As Indians Stop Buying

Gold Prices Under Pressure As Indians Stop Buying

 Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

 Why Is Everyone So Bullish On Oil?

Why Is Everyone So Bullish On Oil?

 Oil Prices Spiral Lower On Signs Of Strong U.S. Oil Recovery

Oil Prices Spiral Lower On Signs Of Strong U.S. Oil Recovery

Most Commented

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com