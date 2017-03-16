Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Jordan Secures Funding To Build $2.1B Oil Shale Plant

Alt Text

What Really Caused The EIA Oil Draw?

Crude prices are rebounding today,…

Alt Text

Mongolia Investing Nearly $1 Billion To Develop Downstream Capabilities

A plan to develop oil…

Alt Text

What Petro States Can Learn From The U.S. Shale Boom

As the dynamics of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Oil And Gas Sector Is Growing Again

By Oil & Gas 360 - Mar 16, 2017, 3:13 PM CDT Bakken

Overall U.S. unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its February employment report today, outlining the state of employment in the U.S. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 235,000 in February, decreasing the unemployment rate to 4.7 percent, from 4.8 percent in January.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: BLS

In the oil and gas extraction sector the BLS reported that employment increased by about 1 percent. According to the BLM, 178,700 people were employed in the oil and gas industry in February, up from 176,900 in January. This is the highest employment in the sector since May last year.

Employment in the oil and gas industry peaked in October 2014, at an estimated 200,800. This was the highest level seen since the previous major industry downturn in 1986. The industry downturn meant that employment decreased steadily until July 2016, when it flattened out at about 178,000. Employment has been mostly flat since then, with little significant change.

(Click to enlarge)

Data: BLS, Graph: EnerCom

While companies have begun to ramp up activity in the past few months as commodity prices improved. This has not yet translated to significantly improved employment numbers in the sector. This increased activity should become visible in employment data in the next few months. The Permian basin has seen especially large amounts of activity in recent months, as many companies buy in or ramp up operations.

By Oil and Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Wobbles As OPEC Deal Comes Under Scrutiny

Next Post

U.S. Shale Is Pushing OPEC To Breaking Point
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Oil Price War Looms As The OPEC Deal Falls Short

New Oil Price War Looms As The OPEC Deal Falls Short
How Much Further Can Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Further Can Oil Prices Fall?

 U.S. Shale Kills Off The Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale Kills Off The Oil Price Rally

 Global Rig Count Suggests An Oil Price Rally Is Near

Global Rig Count Suggests An Oil Price Rally Is Near

 Will Trump Send Oil Prices Crashing?

Will Trump Send Oil Prices Crashing?

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com