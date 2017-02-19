Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Could 10,000 Wind-Powered Water Pumps Save The Arctic Cap From Melting?

Alt Text

Are Ice Batteries The Future Of Energy Storage?

The ice battery is perhaps…

Alt Text

Trump’s First Law Removes Transparency Rule For Big Oil

Trump’s first law removes the…

Alt Text

Canadian Prime Minister Bans Arctic Drilling… For Now

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald

Michael is an assistant professor of finance and a frequent consultant to companies regarding capital structure decisions and investments. He holds a PhD in finance…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Shift Towards Renewables Is Picking Up Pace

By Michael McDonald - Feb 17, 2017, 5:31 PM CST solar panels

Renewable energy may have finally found its moment. Amid reports of solar power that is cheaper than any other energy source and massive investments in wind power across the mid-West, there are now calls for more renewables even from some former champions of traditional power sources.

Take the recent full page advertisement that Energy Australia published in many major newspapers across Australia earlier this week. In that advertisement, Managing Director Catherine Tanna said the way that Australia generated energy “had to change”, and that her company, which is the owner of the Yallourn coal power plant, and many others, would contribute to making that transition.

The decision for EnergyAustralia to come out and declare renewables to be the future is remarkable coming from what is a traditional power company. Against that backdrop, it is little wonder that new technologies and approaches are emerging all the time.

Xcel Energy for instance is doing pilot testing on a solar panel and home storage battery system with a small group of customers. The company is working with battery vendors Sunverge Energy and Northern Reliability to understand issues around costs associated with voltage regulation and peak demand. (Full Disclosure: The author has done consulting work with competing firms in the battery storage industry.)

Creating a viable renewable energy system for consumers has been challenging in part because of the high labor cost of setting up such a system, but also because traditionally utilities have had a hard time building economic models that incorporate all of the costs that can be dealt with via renewables. Related: U.S. Rig Count Rises As Crude Inventory Levels Hit Record High

These costs include everything from avoidance of new peaker plant construction to cut costs for spin cycle reserves, and demand management incentives. The full stack benefits for utilities far excel costs though, and so eventually widespread adoption of energy storage solutions and renewables is likely even if it is paid for (or at least subsidized by utilities).

(Click to enlarge)

It’s not surprising then to see projects like Xcel’s taking place, or to see EnergyAustralia embracing the change.

“We believe all Australians should have reliable, affordable energy,” EnergyAustralia’s Tanna said in the letter that was printed for the full-page advertisements. “However, the way we generate, deliver and use energy has to change and I’m determined EnergyAustralia will live up to its responsibility.” Related: Only Crisis Or Cuts Will Move Oil Markets

Tanna was making the point in print and on the radio, that the process of making energy has to evolve as coal plants are retired, investment in newer and much cleaner generation technologies, like renewables, was crucial.

Tanna’s company, a giant in the Australian power markets, last year committed $1.5 billion to renewables development, including plans for a solar power station in Victoria and a wind farm in South Australia.

Energy Australia’s ad was likely driven in part by political uncertainty in the country, but the motivations don’t disguise the fact that a larger trend appears to be at work. The movement towards renewables seems to have advanced beyond hype, and real businesses are being built around the nascent industry.

Only time will tell what mix of renewables and conventional power society uses, or what form of renewables end up in long term use, but it’s clear that the power generation business is undergoing the biggest shift in decades.

By Michael McDonald of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Is Smart Money So Long In Oil?
Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald

Michael is an assistant professor of finance and a frequent consultant to companies regarding capital structure decisions and investments. He holds a PhD in finance…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

 Why Sub $50 Oil Is More Likely Than $70 Oil

Why Sub $50 Oil Is More Likely Than $70 Oil

 Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

 OPEC Ready To Cut Deeper

OPEC Ready To Cut Deeper

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com