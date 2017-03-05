The No.1 Gold Stock For 2017

As Trump sets out to ‘make America great again’, gold is back on everyone’s radar, gaining on widespread uncertainty and promises of high-level inflationary infrastructure spending. For our favorite precious metal, this is a euphoric time. Gold is great again, and all-American gold—even better.

The world’s hottest mining belt right now is the U.S. state of Montana. With gold futures up 10 percent and spot prices up almost 7.5 percent in the first quarter, history is preparing to repeat itself with another gold rush.

And while the ‘Wild West’ itself has been tamed since the last gold rush, there will be nothing tame about Montana gold. The state is home to one of the world’s biggest metals bonanzas, and its Silver Star Mining District is a gold belt with massive historic Gold Rush infrastructure and what Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) is eyeing as some of the most lucratively underexplored and underexploited gold territory in the world.

The Broadway dream team gets it—this is a smart move on pure American gold. But so does China. In this race to stake new claims in Montana, there is growing concern that China may get too much of a foothold here for the national security interest to stomach.

Montana will be thanking Trump for his phenomenal effect on gold. Gold thrives on chaos, and even the slight possibility of impeachment keeps gold prices up. But gold is now good in any scenario. If he remains in office, Trump will pursue highly inflationary policies, and while gold loves chaos first and foremost, inflation is its mistress.

Gold stocks are loving this. By mid-February this year, the market’s largest gold stocks saw double-digit gains. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), up 21 percent in January, sold an impressive 1.1 million ounces of gold in 2016 and produced a whopping 4.65 billion ounces of copper. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) was up more than 18 percent in the first month of 2017, and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), also up, reported a fivefold increase in earnings. B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) was also up 21 percent in January.

So while the idea of ‘making America great again’, the prospect of inflation, and the overall atmosphere of uncertainty are the best positive fundamentals for gold, everyone should also be looking at the White House’s emerging China policy, because any negative statements about China right now will send gold soaring even higher. A major coup for gold would come if the new administration comes out with a declaration that China is manipulating currency, or that the U.S. plans to meddle more visibly in the South China Sea.

Geopolitically, we haven’t seen this level of pending global chaos in decades, and we’re looking at a unique small-cap that is poised for gains in an emerging scenario that is great for gold.

In this new role American gold is about to play in an increasingly uncertain world, it’s all about Montana and a small-cap company that in the coming weeks is poised to demonstrate just how important it is in making American gold great again.

5 Reasons to keep a close eye on Broadway (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) as gold enters a new era:

#1 Brand New Listing, Massive Historic Production

Broadway owns a 100 percent interest in the Madison Gold and Copper Mine in the heart of southwestern Montana’s prolific Silver Star Mining District gold belt. This is a pure play gold and copper project in Butte, Montana—arguably one of the largest collections of metals in the entire world. It’s only 50 miles from the famous Butte open pit mine.





In this acquisition, Broadway has inherited 450 acres that already have extensive underground development and facilities. It’s also inherited C$9.9 million of direct expenditures already made on the mine historically, plus another C$2 million invested by former owner, Coronado Resources, since 2005.

This is a gold-copper skarn deposit associated with a deeper copper-gold porphyry deposit that already has six federal patented claims and 35 underexplored unpatented claims.

It’s also home to the Broadway Gold Mine—from whence the newly listed company takes its name. The Broadway Gold Mine is a historic producer dating back to the 1880s. Between 1880 and 1950, the mine yielded some 450,000 tons from 6,000 feet of underground workings.

What’s different today? Quite simply, water and technology. Historic exploration was shallow, sticking to 400 feet at most because getting down to the water was too expensive and technically challenging.

The best part: It’s never been fully explored or exploited, and Broadway has already identified a series of high-grade gold and copper zones for expansion.

In the meantime, Montana is fast becoming the hottest mining venue in the world, and the competition is fierce. Sibanye, which is 20 percent owned by the Chinese, is trying to win approval for the US$2.2-billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co. (NYSE:SWC) and its two Montana mines, which are the biggest platinum operations in the U.S., and even the biggest outside of South Africa and Russia.

#2 The Lucrative Copper Upside

This isn’t just about gold. There’s a huge copper upside here, as well. Broadway’s new acquisition is undoubtedly one of the largest copper mines in the U.S. And with copper prices jumping over 9 percent in January, there has never been a better time to get in on this metal.

The copper prospects here are just as exciting, and it makes the lucrative gold that much more attractive. Broadway (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) is looking forward to finding deep-seated copper porphyry, common to the classic Butte copper porphyry, copper-gold multi-element system. So while the company is chasing down near-surface skarn material right now, just 600-700 feet deep, it’s going much deeper in the near future.

And timing is everything with a small-cap that’s got a stellar management track record: It has already drilled eight holes and lab results from the first three will come out possibly within a week.

#3 Advanced Stage Exploration

Broadway’s gold-copper play is an advanced-stage exploration project. Because they have all the underground mine workings already and have already rehabilitated it, they can gain access to the areas that the previous owners were bulk sampling. That means they have access to material immediately. At the same time, its surface drilling program that is already into Phase 2 is working toward Broadway’s maiden 43,000+ resource calculation.

#4 Fully Capitalized, and Hitting Drilling Hard

Though Broadway (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) is a brand new listing, as of late 2016 it’s already fully capitalized after two successful fund-raising series. The first phase raised US$900,000, and the second, US$2.1 million. The first phase was used for the acquisition and then second will be applied to an aggressive field program of underground mine rehabilitation, deep IP geophysics and surface drilling. They’ve already finished the Phase 1 drill program, and Phase 2 launched last week.

#5 Billion-Dollar Background

For small-caps, it’s all about management, and Broadway has a dream team that’s nothing short of legendary in the oil and gas and mining sectors. Chairman Duane Parnham spent his career founding and developing attractive resource-focused companies, including Temex Resources, Giyani Gold and Canoe Mining Ventures. He started UNX Energy as a US$2-million shell focused on offshore oil and gas in Namibia and raised US$60 million in equity against a US$6-million acquisition cost before he sold the company for US$730 million. After that, in 2011, Parnham started Giyani Gold, exploring in South Africa’s Giyani Green Stone Belt. Again, he turned a US$1-million start-up into a gold mine, raising US$9 million in equity and turning it into a US$350-$400-million market cap.

Junior resource companies with huge overheads and exorbitant consultant and management fees don’t last too long, but Broadway has a small team of experts with proven multi-million-dollar track records and they don’t need expensive consultants and they don’t believe in big overheads. On the contrary, they are a low-burn company with key figures who don’t need a day-to-day paycheck. They’re fully focused on adding value to an exciting project. And this company is truly motivated to get to the finish line first—that’s why it’s so closely held by insiders.

There has never been a more promising time in the commodity price cycle to get in on gold and copper, and as Trump continues to boost gold no matter what he does or how long he lasts, demand seems certain and prices brilliant. Broadway (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) gets it.

By James Burgess of Oilprice.com

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, it’s owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “The Company”) has been paid by a third party to disseminate this communication. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by a third party to conduct investor relations advertising and marketing for [BRD.V & OTC:BDWYF)]. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the hiring third party or parties. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates will liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor relations efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor relations marketing, which often end as soon as the investor relations marketing ceases. The investor relations marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, The Company often employs independent contractor writers who may make errors when researching information and preparing these communications regarding profiled companies. Independent writers’ works are double-checked and verified before publication, but it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place during editing of independent contractor writer’s communications regarding the profiled company(s). You should assume all information in all of our communications is incorrect until you personally verify the information, and again are encouraged to never invest based on the information contained in our written communications.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT. As defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933 Section 27(a), as amended in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Section 21(e), statements in this communication which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, intent, predictions or other statements of future tense.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher. No system or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses. No representation or implication is being made that using the methodology or system will generate profits or ensure freedom from losses. The testimonials and examples used herein are exceptional results, which do not apply to the average member, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results.

AFFILIATES. Some or all of the content provided in this communication may be provided by an affiliate of The Company. Content provided by an affiliate may not be reviewed by the editorial staff member. Our affiliates may have their own disclosure policies that may differ from The Company’s policy.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here: http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.