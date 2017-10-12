The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.77 +0.17 +0.34%
Brent Crude 56.40 -0.54 -0.95%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.991 +0.00 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.41 -0.65 -1.66%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 3 hours Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 4 hours China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 5 hours India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 6 hours Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 7 hours Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 8 hours Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 8 hours District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 1 day Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 1 day France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 1 day Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 1 day Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 1 day Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 1 day South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 2 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 2 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 2 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 2 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 2 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 3 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 3 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 3 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 3 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 3 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 3 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 6 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 6 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 6 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 6 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 6 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 6 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 6 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 7 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports

Breaking News:

Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals

Alt Text

The Energy War That Erdogan Is Winning

The Turkish Republic of Northern…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Fear An OPEC Compliance Collapse

Oil prices have fallen back…

Alt Text

Footloose Iraq Cannibalizes Saudi Market Share

OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 12, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Coding

Until recently, the energy industry was mostly associated with roughnecks, gushing greasy dirty oil, and centralized electricity distribution systems. But the digital revolution and technological advances have made even the notoriously slow-to-change energy sector start using smart rigs, data analytics and artificial intelligence

Now the latest technology that is already changing the financial services sector is entering the energy industry: blockchain, the technology best known for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.  

Blockchain enables direct processing and recording of transactions between parties, without the need to have a third party as an intermediary, such as a power supplier, a bank, or a public authority. Each party in a blockchain has access to the complete history and database, and no single party controls the data. Blockchain tech is altering the way parties do transactions, shifting away from centralized and toward a decentralized system, PwC said in a June 2016 report.

This underlying ‘decentralization’ principle of blockchain technology has reached some maturity in the financial industry. It’s new to the energy sector, but it has already given rise to many start-ups and pilot and test projects initiated by utility and oil and gas giants.  

Brooklyn Microgrid, for example, is a peer-to-peer marketplace for excess energy, where residents can harness excess energy and sell it to other tenants in the building or to neighbors across the street utilizing blockchain ledger technology developed by U.S. start-up LO3 and by Siemens.

In Germany, innogy Innovation Hub is testing a blockchain-based technology for EV-charging payments. Related: Could Bitcoin Provide A Hedge Against Venezuela’s Failing Oil Industry?

In Australia, Perth-based start-up Power Ledger—a blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform—enables consumers and businesses to sell their surplus solar power to their neighbors without an intermediary.

“This is in response to a decentralization of energy trading—it’s becoming increasingly untenable to have a centralized system, which is incredibly expensive because of infrastructure,” environment scientist Paul Donovan, who is invested in Power Ledger, tells Australia’s ABC News. Power Ledger recently raised $26.7 million (34.15 million Australian dollars) in Australia’s first ever Initial Coin Offering (ICO)—a type of crowd funding in which a blockchain company sells part of its ledger to investors, which gives them access to the blockchain.

It’s not only start-ups developing blockchain-based transactions and P2P markets. Legacy energy companies are also testing to see what the hype is all about, probably rightly so, because if blockchain were to materially disrupt the supply and sale of energy, utilities would be the first to be affected.

Earlier this month, Germany’s E.ON and Italy’s Enel traded electricity for the first time via a new marketplace that uses blockchain technology. In May this year, the partners founded the ‘Enerchain’ initiative together with other European energy companies. So far, 33 companies have joined the initiative, aiming to develop a decentralized European marketplace for energy trading, E.ON says.

UK’s oil supermajor BP sees blockchain as an “opportunity to create disruptive business models in trading, supply chain management and retail. It might also be used to reduce operational risk and transactional costs, as well as to increase compliance.”

In June this year, BP, together with Eni Trading & Shipping and Austria’s Wien Energie, successfully completed a pilot for an energy trading confirmation solution on a blockchain platform developed by BTL. A 6-month go-to production phase follows, where BTL and participating companies are working to launch a live, commercial version of the energy trading solution.

“There are uses for blockchain that could give us a competitive advantage,” David Eyton, head of technology for BP, told the Financial Times earlier this month.

“Blockchain can be much more efficient in terms of speed and verification of transactions,” Eyton added.

Related: Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

According to experts, significant barriers still remain in blockchain adoption, not only in energy but in other industries as well. One is the lack of common industry standards. Another is that it is a largely unproven technology that has not yet reached maturity and is still under development.

If, however, it proves scalable and reliable, it could speed up the transition to a “distributed world” in the energy industry, James Basden and Michael Cottrell with Oliver Wyman’s Energy practice wrote in the Harvard Business Review in March this year.

“While there’s always room for startups to move in and disrupt this industry, established utilities are best placed to evaluate and make strategic bets on blockchain technology’s potential applications,” say Basden and Cottrell. “If they can seize the moment, centralized incumbents may turn out to be the true disruptors, ushering in a new era of decentralized power.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Footloose Iraq Cannibalizes Saudi Market Share
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

 Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

 OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

 World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com