The Most Promising Biotech Innovation Of 2017

A secretive biotech company has positioned itself to potentially earn billions in revenue with the planned release of a new technology that could help prevent millions of strokes with a simple test that is affordable, non-invasive and accessible to the average American.

A Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem with a $49,000 Answer

Until now, there has been no cost-effective way to screen for Ischemia, the leading indicator of a stroke, which costs the U.S. government alone tens of billions of dollars a year. That could be about to change, thanks to a breakthrough technology from CVR Medical (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) The company’s debut, game-changing medical device has been quietly in development for 10 years, and now it’s about to charge out of the gate, hoping to take the market by storm upon FDA market clearance.

CVR’s Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) is a tool to detect stenosis within the Carotid Arteries, potentially offering patients and caregivers a device for early detection in a quick and repeatable manner. Unlike other comparative modalities, the CSS was designed to function without the assistance of a certified technician. These three facts combine to create one of the potentially biggest—and most lucrative--phenomena in recent medical equipment market history.

The implications of this tech are unprecedented. Not only could it change the way we help prevent strokes, it’s accessibility and affordability may well transform the entire medical market.

5 Reasons Investors Should Keep A Close Eye On CVR

1. A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Place

Stroke statistics are shocking: Globally, every year 15 million people suffer a stroke. In the U.S. alone, nearly 800,000 people suffer from a stroke annually.

Currently, one out of every 20 deaths in America is caused by stroke, making this one of the most pressing medical problems of our time.

Until now, there has been no cost-effective way to screen for the leading indicator of Ischemic strokes, which cost the U.S. government alone over 34 billion dollars a year in healthcare expenses.

In the U.S., the market includes 234,615 primary care offices, specialist offices, hospitals and clinics—all of which would benefit from CVR’s affordable, non-invasive and easy-to-use technology to save millions of lives.

If these facilities bought just one CSS arterial health analysis tool each, we would be looking at over $11 billion in revenue. And that is before considering the impact of penetrating the gargantuan global market, which its uniquely affordable and accessible technology could undoubtedly do.

2. An Unrivaled Technology

Screening for Carotid Artery Stenosis, which can lead to Ischemic strokes— which represent over 80 percent of strokes – is costly and time-consuming.

CVR Medical (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) believes that its diagnostic tool could not only help save millions of lives a year, but could also prevent millions of others from becoming permanently debilitated by stroke.

This pre-stroke intervention technology is not only the first economically accessible pre-stroke intervention tool out there, it’s also easy to use: It doesn’t depend on the user for accuracy and provides results in only 2 minutes.

When it takes only 2 minutes to detect Ischemia, the leading indicator of stroke, with a device that costs on average only $49,000 compared with up to $2.5 million for current technology—the market potential is phenomenal.

And on top of all of this, CVR’s all-in costs are less than half the sale costs, meaning the company is expecting a very quick and lucrative head start.

3. A Critical Time Frame For Investors

After 10 years in development, the critical time for this breakthrough technology is upon us.

CVR has invested $23 million in this technology, with early stage clinical trials complete and now headed toward pivotal trials, eyeing the potential for immediate profitability.

This means there’s only a short window of opportunity between market and profitability.

The critical timeframe is now: The release of a preliminary clinical report is pending any day, and then the full clinical report will follow in 4-8 weeks. Once that happens, the next step is FDA market clearance, and if successful, delivery to the market.

The team has already lined up manufacturing and components, so once the clinical reports are in, and the FDA hurdle is cleared, it’s breakout time.

4. A Visionary Dream Team

Led by Chairman, CEO and President Peter Bakema—with an impressive 30-year track record in business development, since its inception, CVR (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) has brought on some of the most respected medical professionals in the industry.

• Tony Robinson, COO and Executive Vice-President has been with CVR for 8 years and has extensive domestic and global healthcare experience.

• Michael Rhodes, VP of Quality Systems, is a former VP for Quality for HSBC and Motorola. He has 20 years of experience in multiple markets.

• Dr. W. Douglas Weaver, a member of the BOD Scientific Advisory Board, is the former president of the American College of Cardiology and the former VP and System Medical Director of Heart and Vascular Services at Henry Ford Health System. His over 330 publications related to drug and device discovery have been some of the most influential in our time.

Together, they are on a trajectory which will revolutionize healthcare by offering easily accessible, affordable early detection for a potentially massive market share at a very critical time in our healthcare story.

5. The Definitive Year of Biotech

For biotech in general, 2017 will be the critical breakout year. For CVR Medical’s patented early stroke detection system, it will be the debut of a new technology that promises to capture the lion’s share of a multi-billion-dollar market.

While Hillary Clinton had threatened the future of biotech companies by promising to go on the offensive against them, the unexpected victory of Donald Trump has analysts heralding a very bright and very lucrative new era for biotech. Speaking to Forbes, Todd Hagopian, who manages two mutual funds through Marketocracy.com, noted that with the Republicans in control of the White House and Congress, biotechs are set up for an extraordinary comeback.

This is where the new barons are being made, with medical breakthroughs turning countless billions in new profits—and 2017 is set to be the strongest ever.

Biotech companies are going to forge lucrative new frontiers this year, from cellular immunotherapies and liquid biopsies, to bioabsorbable stents and CVR’s Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS), which detects stenosis within the Carotid Arteries—a serious risk factor in stroke.

We are also seeing major gains this year by cellular immunotherapies reporting 90 percent remission rates for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This should go before the FDA this year and could trigger a wave of approvals for other blood cancers and lymphomas, and could eventually replace chemotherapy. Among many other positive developments in recent years, in December 2014, Amegen (NYSE:AMGN) won FDA approval for immunotherapy Blincyto, and large-cap AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is also poised for major gains in redefining cancer treatment.

Liquid biopsies, or blood tests that uncover signs of actual DNA or cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), could prove to be a revolutionary cancer test with annual sales forecast to be $10 billion. Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) now has five programs to develop and validate multi-market liquid biopsy tests. And bioabsorbable stents, approved in the U.S. in July for the first time, have an amazing market potential approaching $2 billion in six years, with this year the critical juncture. Prominent North American players in this market include Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Reva Medical Inc. (ASX:RVA).

It’s the perfect time for a small-cap company of top-notch professionals like CVR (TSX:CVM.V ; OTC:CRRVF) to release a new medical device that everyone is desperate for—from medical professionals, to insurance providers, to the billions of people who suffer a stroke every year. It’s the perfect time for a market opportunity that’s worth billions, even without the global market.

By. James Burgess of Oilprice.com

