Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Alt Text

Asian LNG Sees Its Biggest Monthly Rise In 4 Years

Asian LNG has just seen…

Alt Text

Will Trump Privatize The TVA For $20 Billion?

The Tennessee Valley Authority, a…

Alt Text

Oilfield Services To See Spending Surge In 2017

U.S. shale developers are set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research

More Info

Share

Related News

The End Of The Rally? Oil Reverses, Natural Gas Trounced

By Matt Smith - Jan 03, 2017, 11:36 AM CST Pipelines

After rallying like a mad thing to start the day (month, and year...), crude prices have reversed course, weighed down by a stronger dollar. Natural Gas starts the year with a 12% (!) plunge as weather forecasts predict much warmer winter weather. Volatility looks set to be the theme for this quarter, with prices being pushed and prodded around by OPEC / NOPEC compliance; prices are already getting shaken up like a snow globe. Hark, here are five things to consider in oil and energy markets today:

1) The first few signs of production cut compliance from OPEC members are starting to filter through, with Kuwait and Oman seemingly putting their best foot forward. According to reports citing the Kuwait Oil Company's CEO, it has cut production by 130,000 barrels per day, while Oman has also cut its output.

To counter this bullish-tilted news, Russian output in December is said to have held at record highs, while Libyan production is up to 685,000 bpd in recent days, more than double what it averaged in Q3 of last year.

As our ClipperData illustrate below, as with most of Arab Gulf producers, Kuwaiti crude exports predominantly head to Asia (>75 percent). South Korea is the leading recipient of Kuwaiti crude, followed by China. The U.S. is also a key destination, with nearly 230,000 bpd of Kuwaiti crude making its way to U.S. shores in 2016.

(Click to enlarge)

2) There's been a fairly decent dollop of economic data out, as is the way with a new month. China kicked things off last night, with its manufacturing PMI coming in at its highest since mid-2014 at 51.9. U.S. manufacturing followed suit, coming in mucho better than expected at 54.7. As we know all too well, all paths lead back to energy, hence as oil prices rise, preliminary German inflation data has reached its quickest pace since 2013.

3) Over the past two years, more than 70 North American energy companies have sold some $57 billion in shares, helping them to stave off bankruptcy. These companies have issued stock to help pay down debt and cover costs until oil prices have recovered, ultimately buoying their stock prices. Related: Iran Picks 29 Foreign Companies To Bid In Oil, Gas Tenders

According to WSJ, these share offerings collectively ended 2016 more than $13 billion above their offering price. Nonetheless, more than 110 U.S. and Canadian oil producers have declared bankruptcy over the past two years.



4) The chart below highlights how the how the Russian economy is inextricably linked to the fortunes of crude oil. Russia relies on oil and gas for approximately half of its fiscal revenues. Hence, as oil prices have risen from a decade low early last year, Russia's default risk has dropped to a two-year low:

(Click to enlarge)

5) Finally, the chart below illustrates how the price of solar energy will likely be the lowest-cost option for electricity across the globe within the next decade, dropping below the price of coal.

Solar prices are down 62 percent since 2009, and IEA projects a further drop of 43 percent by 2025. As auctions for power-purchase contracts encourage increasing competition at lower costs, an increasing number of countries are turning to the renewable source.

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Silver Stock For 2017

Next Post

Oil Markets Optimistic As Oil Turns Lower
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Stacy D Barendse on January 03 2017 said:
    Nat gas sold off based on a GFS weather model forecast that is consistently wrong . The model that can't even see 5 days out much less 2 -3 weeks out. The whole sell off was a joke. NOAA got last winter wrong and this summer wrong as well based on their consistent lagging data. Not if, but when more arctic invasion come a fire will be lit. It is clear weather forecasters were talk their book....not their weather. Flaming the market with crap forecast is what cause this sell-off. Demand will come roaring back.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Correction In Crude Is Around The Corner

A Correction In Crude Is Around The Corner
Mexican Drug Cartels Threaten To Blow Up Gas Stations Over Massive Price Hike

Mexican Drug Cartels Threaten To Blow Up Gas Stations Over Massive Price Hike

 The End Of The Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Wave

The End Of The Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Wave

 U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months

U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months

 Shale Spending Is Set To Soar

Shale Spending Is Set To Soar

Most Commented

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com