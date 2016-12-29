Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Alt Text

Rising Rig Count Sees Oil Edge Lower On Final Trading Day Of 2016

On the final day of…

Alt Text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

While predicting oil prices is…

Alt Text

Caught Red-Handed? Iraq Is Talking Down Its Oil Exports

While Iraq’s oil producers have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The End Of The Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Wave

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 29, 2016, 11:55 AM CST Stock Market

Even as oil prices are rebounding, we are closing out one of the worst years for the oil and gas industry in decades. In 2016, the U.S. oil and gas industry defaulted on $39 billion in high-yield energy debt, more than twice as much as the $15 billion in defaulted debt in 2015, according to Fitch.

Many oil and gas companies were able to weather the storm at the end of 2014 and for much of 2015, only to run out of room this year. According to Fitch, one in three U.S. oil and gas exploration companies defaulted on high-yield bonds in 2016. Taking a broader measure of energy companies rather than just oil and gas, one in five companies defaulted on high-yield debt. That stands in stark contrast to the less than 1 percent of energy companies that defaulted in 2014.

But it isn’t just U.S. companies. Fitch points to Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA, which has $13 billion in high-yield debt that is probably most in danger of default. PDVSA has seen production drop and has been raided by the Venezuelan government. With both the sovereign and the company essentially broke, it could be a matter of time before a default arrives. PDVSA succeeded a few months ago in convincing creditors to extend maturity terms on some of its bonds, buying it a bit of breathing room.

Related: Natural Gas Drillers Rush To Hedge Production As Prices Soar

A few other noteworthy bonds that are in shaky territory include Brazil’s Odebrecht Offshore Drilling, which has $3 billion in outstanding debt; California Resources Corp., which has $2.8 billion; and FTS International, a well completion company based in Texas, which has $800 million in high-yield debt.

While 2016 was a horrific year for the high-yield sector, Fitch says that 2017 will be much better. Rising oil prices will keep most companies out of danger. Fitch projects just a 3 percent default rate.

The rebound across the oil and gas industry is still in its infancy, but there are positive signs that the sector is on the mend. With just a few days left in December, only two upstream North American energy companies have declared bankruptcy, the lowest number since the beginning of 2016. According to Haynes & Boone, a Dallas-based law firm, more than 220 upstream and oilfield service companies have declared bankruptcy since the start of the downturn in 2014; but two-thirds of those came this year.

“The worst is over with oil prices moving up. Prospects are a lot better than they were a year ago,” Eric Rosenthal, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, said in a report. “The recovery of oil prices probably saved a few of them.”

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Five Countries Threatening OPEC Unity

Next Post

Shale Spending Is Set To Soar
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Roulette: Investors Bet On $100 Oil

Oil Price Roulette: Investors Bet On $100 Oil
The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Freezing Winter Sees Natural Gas Prices Surge

Freezing Winter Sees Natural Gas Prices Surge

 Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?

Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Most Commented

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Saudi Arabia Surrenders To U.S. Shale

Saudi Arabia Surrenders To U.S. Shale

 The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com