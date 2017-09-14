Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds

Alt Text

Oil Price Volatility Is Set To Return

An IEA official has warned…

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

As oil prices remain at…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Oil Production Declines In August

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

“Super Critical” Coal Shortage Sends India Scrambling For NatGas

By Dave Forest - Sep 14, 2017, 9:15 AM CDT Coal

Big disappointment in the global natural gas industry this week, with majors Total and Eni coming up largely dry in a much-anticipated well offshore Cyprus.

But elsewhere things are turning extremely bullish for natgas. With one of the world’s fastest-emerging energy consumers scrambling to get all the supply it can.

India.

Local media reported this week that India’s power generators are seeing a sudden surge in natgas buying because of an “acute” shortage in the country’s go-to energy fuel: coal.

After enjoying years of ample coal supply, India’s power sector has seen inventories slip drastically into the red in recent months. With ten major power plants classified as “critical”, with less than seven days of coal stocks — and five of those being “super critical” with less than four days of coal supply.
And that drastic shortage has reportedly turned these generators to natural gas in a major way.

Sources said India’s generators have purchased 10 million cubic meters (350 million cubic feet) during “the last couple days”. Indicating energy producers are getting desperate in keeping their operations in business amid the coal shortage.

This potentially has long-term implications for global natural gas. Because of a peculiar feature of India’s energy landscape: a fleet of unused gas-fired plants. Related: The $10 Trillion Resource North Korea Can't Tap

India in fact has over 25 GW of installed gas-driven generating capacity. But here’s the thing: 55 percent of that capacity usually never runs. Because it’s “technically stranded” — having no access to natgas feed at commercially-competitive prices.

But the coal crisis is changing the economics here. Power operators are so desperate to keep the lights on, they’re willing to pay the higher prices required to deliver gas to the stranded power plants — causing this week’s major surge in natgas buying.

If the coal shortage persists, that demand could become permanent. Watch for weekly data on coal stocks at India’s power plants, and stats on natural gas usage across India — which could have knock-on effects on imports.

Here’s to un-stranding,

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Strongest Demand Growth In 2 Years Boosts Oil Prices

Next Post

WTI Breaks $50 As Bullish Sentiment Builds
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Naomi on September 14 2017 said:
    Those 500 rupee notes would buy a lot of coal.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Collapse

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Collapse
IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

 Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

 Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

 Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Most Commented

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com