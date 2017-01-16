Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil, Gas Revenues To Hit $41B In 2016/17

Alt Text

This “Rogue” Oil & Gas Nation Just Set A Slew Of Output Records

The last 15 years have…

Alt Text

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

One day after Exxon announced…

Alt Text

Iraq Could Kill The OPEC Deal

OPEC’s early new year resolution…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis, Kuwait, Algeria Cut More Than Pledged To OPEC

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2017, 10:13 AM CST crude oil pumping station

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria may have cut their respective production below the levels they had promised in the OPEC deal, because all three are eager to show not only that they comply with the cuts, but also reduce supply more than pledged, according to JP Morgan Emerging Markets.

“Arguably these states were crucial to the negotiations that forged the deal last year and are keen to demonstrate not just compliance but production cuts that go beyond the agreed level,” JP Morgan Emerging Markets said in research, as quoted by Azeri outlet Trend news agency.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has the fiscal capacity to cut output below the levels it had agreed with the cartel, the analysts said.

Last week Saudi Arabia’s oil minister Khalid al-Falih said that the kingdom had cut production to below 10 million bpd, the lowest level in two years, and even lower than its commitment to reduce supply by 486,000 bpd to 10.058 million bpd.

Kuwait, for its part, said 10 days ago that it had reduced oil production for January to around 2.707 million bpd, in line with the promised cuts.

But its oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Sunday that the cuts could be even more: 146,000 bpd-148,000 bpd.

“Our part of the cut is 133,000. Today I was told that we dropped by 6,000 more, and we might drop to 146,000 to 148,000,” the minister said on TV, as reported by Reuters.

Algeria, whose production cut as per the deal is 50,000 bpd, would reduce January production by 60,000 bpd, and may even cut 65,000 bpd, according to Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa, as quoted by Bloomberg. Related: Canada’s Oil Industry Goes On The Offensive

The Saudis are OPEC’s biggest producer, while Kuwait and Algeria sit on a monitoring committee set up to supervise the implementation of the cuts. So it’s no surprise the three countries are trying to ‘lead by example’. The question is whether most of the other producers will comply.

The Saudis, Kuwaitis and Algerians may cut more than pledged, in the meantime U.S. frackers are taking advantage of the situation. The chart below shows the 500,000 bpd production increase since OPEC announced the deal at the end of September.



By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide As Saudis See No Need Of Extending OPEC Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally

Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally
Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

 The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

 Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

 Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com