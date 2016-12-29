Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Alt Text

OPEC Not Expected To Deliver All The Promised Cuts

OPEC is not expected to…

Alt Text

These Nations Lead The Renewables Revolution

Renewable energy is rapidly developing,…

Alt Text

Expert Commentary: North-American Oil Production Resilient

The end of 2016 sees…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as deputy news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Steady After Slim Inventory Build

By Tom Kool - Dec 29, 2016, 10:25 AM CST Cushing

The EIA this morning reported a build of 614,000 barrels in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, a day after the American Petroleum Institute interrupted the oil rally by reporting a bearish 4.2 million-barrel build to U.S. crude oil inventories.

Oil prices inched lower after yesterday’s API report as thin trading continues. But the overall crude market seems to be in good shape as traders anticipate OPEC’s cuts.

Reuters quoted PVM Oil Associates’ Tamas Varga as saying, "The market is in good shape although it might fail to make significant advances this year". Varga sees the uptrend continue in January as the ‘’odds are still on higher numbers’’.

EIA’s official figures peg inventories at 486.1 million barrels, from 485.4 million barrels last week, when they rose by 2.3 million barrels.

The EIA continued to report that refineries in the U.S. processed an average daily of 16.6 million barrels of crude, operating at 91.0 percent of capacity and producing 10.5 million barrels of gasoline and 5.0 million barrels of distillate.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels in the seven days ending December 23, and are still in the upper half of the average range, while distillate inventories were down by 1.9 million barrels on the week. Gasoline inventories continue to fall as demand remains resilient. Related: Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Oil imports stood at 8.2 million bpd, down by 304,000 bpd and about 100,000 bpd higher than the 4 week average.

Yesterday’s API reported Cushing inventory build was toned down somewhat by the EIA, which sees inventories growing by 172,000 bpd while analysts expected a build of 500,000 bpd.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading steady at US$54.14 a barrel, and Brent crude was up 0,5 percent at US$56.50 a barrel.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months

Next Post

The Five Countries Threatening OPEC Unity
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as deputy news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Craig Ferrell on December 29 2016 said:
    I'd like to note the huge disparity between the API numbers (guesstimates) and the EIA numbers (actuals), which is sadly all too commonplace. People who trade on API numbers would do well to just wait till the EIA comes out the following morning (but that's just my opinion).

    I'd also like to note that while there was a small build in crude stocks, there was a draw across the board in all refined products (this shows healthy demand). In addition to the mentioned gasoline, jet fuel was down 1.9MM bbls, and there was a big draw in propane (5.7MM), as winter turns cold. Even "Other Oils" saw a decrease of 3.4MM, which led to "Total stocks" declining 12.9MM (again, healthy demand, which is supportive of prices).

    Further down the data sheet under "Domestic Production", I'd like to point out that "Lower 48" production declined 30K bbls last week to 8.24MM. Looks like the 200 added rigs since June are having a bit of difficulty producing enough to offset the decline rates of both the existing frac wells, as well as the existing vertical/directional wells?
  • Seb on December 29 2016 said:
    I agree. Kinda interesting as earlier today I read an article stating there was a large build in inventory stocks, I guess they were going off the API report. Makes for mixed reading.... I wonder if we are trying to play games here?

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Roulette: Investors Bet On $100 Oil

Oil Price Roulette: Investors Bet On $100 Oil
The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Freezing Winter Sees Natural Gas Prices Surge

Freezing Winter Sees Natural Gas Prices Surge

 Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?

Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Most Commented

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Saudi Arabia Surrenders To U.S. Shale

Saudi Arabia Surrenders To U.S. Shale

 The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com