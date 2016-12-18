Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russian Oil: Cutting Against Projected Growth

Alt Text

Expert Commentary: The Long Road To Oil Market Balance

The road back to an…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Patch Dominates Top 10 Oil Investment Ranking

Oklahoma and Texas are the…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Is Now Cash Flow Neutral

The U.S. shale industry, for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Not Expected To Deliver All The Promised Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 16, 2016, 4:39 PM CST OPEC

OPEC is not expected to deliver all of its promised cuts, with compliance expected at around 60 to 70 percent, the chief executive of Geneva-based independent tanker tracking company Petro-Logistics told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

At the previous coordinated cartel action to cut supply in 2008-2009, Petro-Logistics estimated that OPEC would succeed in reaching 60-70 percent of the promised cuts.

“This time we expect the core OPEC – Saudi, UAE and Kuwait – to largely stick to their commitments, which alone should result in about 50 percent cut compliance. With a bit of help from the other members, we should see 60-70 percent compliance once again,” the CEO of Petro-Logistics, Daniel Gerber, told Reuters.

With this estimate, Petro-Logistics joins the ranks of the skeptics that believe OPEC will not be able or willing to cut output as promised. Analysts had been questioning the cartel’s commitment to make actual legitimate cuts without cheating even before the deal was announced at the end of November.

According to Petro-Logistics’ Gerber, exempt members Libya and Nigeria, as well as Russia, would be wildcards in the global deal to cut collective supply by nearly 1.8 million bpd, beginning in January.

“Russia doesn’t have the best history of joining OPEC cuts, they are another big wild card,” the manager told Reuters.

According to Gerber, OPEC members have been distrustful of one another for decades, and wanted to know if others were sticking to pledges. Related: Does Russia Really Want To Privatize Rosneft?

A week before OPEC announced that it reached a deal to cut production, Petro-Logistics considered three scenarios and how the outcome would impact global oil supplies and prices. In scenarios 2 and 3, Petro-Logistics was very close to what’s happening now.

In scenario 2, Petro-Logistic expected that “OPEC continues trialing the recent practice of using communicating as a tool to steer the market without the need for physical intervention,”.

In scenario 3, Petro-Logistics was expecting OPEC to collectively reduce output to between 32.5 million bpd and 33 million bpd, with the Saudis carrying a higher proportion of the cut, but all or substantially all members contributing. “Working against this scenario are the twin concerns of increased supply from Russia and the U.S. and the prisoners dilemma that highlights to each OPEC member that they are best off if everyone else complies and they cheat,” Petro-Logistics said a week before November 30.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Wind Power Will Outperform Solar In 2017

Next Post

Huge Decline In U.S. Proved Oil And Gas Reserves
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • jman57 on December 18 2016 said:
    What cuts are we to expect from OPEC? Cuts to 32.5 mb/d or a cut of 1.2 mb/d. They are not the same given OPEC'S increasing output as a moving target. They haven't yet explained how they will resolve the mismatch. Russia isn't stupid. This gives them an out either way to not cut production since OPEC's deal doesn't add up from the very start.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut
The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

 Who Won The 2016 Oil War?

Who Won The 2016 Oil War?

Most Commented

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

 Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs

The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com