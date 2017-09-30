Morocco Boosts Solar Investments To Benefit Agriculture

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.67 +0.11 +0.21%
Brent Crude 56.79 -0.37 -0.65%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.01 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 hours Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 17 hours Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 19 hours Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 21 hours Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 22 hours Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 22 hours Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 24 hours Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 1 day Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 1 day Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 1 day Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 2 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 2 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 2 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 2 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 2 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 2 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 2 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 2 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 3 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 3 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 3 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 3 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 3 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 3 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 4 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 4 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 4 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 4 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 4 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 4 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 4 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 4 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 5 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 5 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 5 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 5 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 5 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Breaking News:

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Player In The Electric Car Market

The announcement from China last…

Alt Text

The Frac Sand Industry Has A Big Problem

The frac sand business is…

Alt Text

Oil Pares Gains After Soaring To 2-Year Highs

Brent prices rose to two-year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

Morocco Boosts Solar Investments To Benefit Agriculture

By Oxford Business Group - Sep 30, 2017, 10:00 AM CDT Solar

In early August the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Sustainable Development (Ministère de l’Energie, des Mines et du Développement Durable, MEMDD) earmarked Dh2.3bn (€206.1m) for investments in solar power, to be directed towards projects capable of lifting agricultural output.

The capital will be used to promote the use of solar energy to power water pumps for irrigation as part of a plan to expand agricultural water access to more than 100,000 ha of new land by 2021. The move should also help reduce consumption of butane gas in farming operations, part of broader government efforts to shift towards clean energy.

Solar capacity expands at the Noor Ouarzazate complex

The government of Morocco has been pursuing renewable energy for some time. In mid-2016 Noor II and Noor III, the second and third facilities of the massive Noor solar power complex near Ouarzazate, were commissioned. Estimated to cost $9bn in total, on completion the Noor complex will be the largest of its kind in the world, providing power for 1.1m people.

King Mohammed VI inaugurated Noor I, the first stage of the project, in February of last year, bringing 160 MW of installed capacity to the national grid. The second and third phases will add 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively, and are scheduled to come on-line in 2018, while the project’s fourth and final stage, launched in April, will contribute another 70 MW.

The first three structures will use concentrated solar power technology – a technique whereby large mirrors channel the sun’s energy to heat liquid inside tubes that can then power turbines – while the fourth will use conventional photovoltaic panels.

Noor I has a thermal storage capacity that can supply three to five hours’ worth of power during peak demand hours after sunset – around 34,000 GWh, according to Morocco’s National Office for Electricity and Potable Water. Noor II will raise this to seven hours and Noor III will increase it to eight, using a power storage tower.

This technology will allow the complex to supply power by night as well as day – a major breakthrough in overcoming solar power’s inherent challenge of inconsistent supply.

42 percent of energy to come from renewables by 2020

Such capacity increases are much needed: according to the MEMDD, yearly national energy consumption is on track to reach 49 TWh by 2020 and 65 TWh by 2025, more than double the 28 TWh generated in 2014.

Although the country remains a net energy importer, it is making progress on its goal of securing 42 percent of its power needs from renewable sources by 2020 and 52 percent by 2030, with 20 percent to come from solar, 20 percent from wind and 12 percent from hydro. In 2009 Morocco generated just 1.7 percent of its electricity from renewables, but by last year this had risen to 34 percent.

Government plans envision another 10,000 MW of renewable capacity joining the national grid by 2030: 4560 MW from solar, 4200 MW from wind and 1330 MW from new hydropower dams.

While solar will continue to dominate, wind power will provide the second-largest share of clean energy. The kingdom is already home to Africa’s largest wind farm. With installed capacity of 300 MW, the three-year-old wind power complex near the southern town of Tarfaya generates power for 1.5m homes and has helped to reduce CO2 emissions.

Rising demand and environmental concerns influence generation prospects

The case for renewables in Morocco is compelling, given high solar irradiation and rising demand. The kingdom is among the sunniest countries in the world, with around 3000 hours of sunshine per year. Related: Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Demand for power has grown by 6.6 percent per year for the last decade, at the same time that environmental pressures have become more apparent. The average temperature in Morocco is expected to rise by 0.5-1°C by 2020, by another 1°C by 2050 and 1.5°C by 2080. Rainfall, meanwhile, could decline by as much as 30 percent by 2100, putting pressure on cooling and irrigation systems.

On August 7 and 8 the country registered a historic spike in energy demand due to extremely high temperatures, which triggered widespread use of air-conditioning and irrigation.

According to the National Office for Electricity and Potable Water, the sector’s oversight authority, maximum daily consumption reached a historic high of 124,190 MWh on August 8 – up 2931 MWh on the record from the previous year.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Global Energy Advisory 29th September 2017
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com