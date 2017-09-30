Majors Race To Gain More Acreage In The Permian

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.67 +0.11 +0.21%
Brent Crude 56.79 -0.37 -0.65%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.01 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 24 hours Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 1 day Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 1 day Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 1 day Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 1 day Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 1 day Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 1 day Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 1 day Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 1 day Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 2 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 2 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 2 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 2 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 2 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 2 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 2 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 3 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 3 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 3 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 3 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 3 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 3 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 3 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 4 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 4 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 4 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 4 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 4 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 4 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 4 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 5 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 5 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 5 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 5 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 5 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 5 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 5 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Breaking News:

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Alt Text

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Oil prices rallied higher this…

Alt Text

Oil Pares Gains After Soaring To 2-Year Highs

Brent prices rose to two-year…

Alt Text

Ice And Drones: The Future Of Wind Energy

As wind turbine costs continue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

Majors Race To Gain More Acreage In The Permian

By Oxford Business Group - Sep 30, 2017, 8:00 PM CDT Permian

Permian acreage positions don’t tell the whole story

Companies continue to race into the Permian, jockeying for acreage and buying up increasing positions in the world’s most popular unconventional basin.

The Permian is an oil basin that has produced almost a century as a conventional play and now that the shale phenomenon has found the Permian, recent estimates say the Permian rivals Saudi Arabia’s legendary Ghawar field for remaining recoverable resources.

Exxon adds Permian acreage

Most recently, ExxonMobil (ticker: XOM) announced that it has added to its position in a series of transactions and trades. In total, this has given Exxon an additional 22,000 acres in the Delaware and Midland basins.

ExxonMobil jumped into the Delaware in a big way earlier in 2017 with its $6.6 billion acquisition of Bass family acreage in February. In the Midland, the company reports that it has doubled its core operated acreage to more than 130,000 acres in multiple transactions over the past few years.

ExxonMobil is one of the most active Permian operators, with 19 drilling rigs. The company reports that 14 of these are operating in the Midland basin, and four are currently drilling in the New Mexico portion of the Delaware.

566 companies hold Permian acreage

Source: PLS M&A Database

This map, from PLS’s M&A Database, shows PLS’s compilation of the acreage positions companies hold in the Permian.

In plain terms, acreage holdings are a fractured mess, with a total of 566 different companies owning land positions. It is likely that moves like Exxon’s will continue in the future, as companies attempt to consolidate their positions.

Consolidation allows companies to take advantage of the savings brought on by large-scale activities. For example, large contiguous acreage positions can support longer laterals, improving economics. Centralized infrastructure also becomes possible, reducing the complexities of development.

With acreage and potential drilling locations spread among players, permitting activity tells the story

There is a race to develop the Permian, with companies rushing to build a sizeable acreage positions and develop it. Some of the most important players have truly massive positions, and the drilling programs to match. However, large acreage holdings do not guarantee extensive operations. Related: $60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

ConocoPhillips (ticker: COP), for example, owns about 1 million acres in the Permian region, an undoubtedly large position. However, the company has not developed its acreage as extensively as some others, and has only received 734 drilling permits from the Texas Railroad Commission in the past six years.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Energen Corporation (ticker: EGN), by contrast, currently owns just under 150,000 acres, but has received more than double the amount of permits Conoco has received.

Based strictly on total acreage holdings and permitting activity, Apache (ticker: APA) and Occidental Petroleum (ticker: OXY) are the kings of the Permian. These companies both hold at least 2.5 million acres in the basin, and have received more than 3,300 permits each since 2012. Pioneer Natural Resources (ticker: PXD) is the only company close to Oxy for permits received, with more than 3,100.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (ticker: COP) said it now operates more than 5,000 wells in the basin, and in 2016, net production from conventional and unconventional wells was 64 MBOEPD.

COP says its legacy leasehold position consists of approximately 1.0 million net acres, containing more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent, and its acreage in the Permian basin includes approximately 123,500 net unconventional acres.

Chevron

Chevron (ticker: CVX) characterizes the Permian basin as an “American energy powerhouse.” Chevron said that in 2011, it produced its 5 billionth barrel from the Permian. Related: Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

“Today we are among the largest producers of oil and natural gas in the basin, and with approximately 2 million net acres of resources, Chevron is the Permian Basin’s largest net acreage holder,” Chevron says.

Chevron tallied its 2016 estimated potentially recoverable reserves from the Permian at 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Chevron says its daily Permian production includes 90,000 net barrels of crude oil, 327 million cubic feet of natural gas and 29,000 barrels of natural gas liquids as of 2016.

Occidental

Occidental Petroleum has a major presence in the Permian basin. Source: Oxy investor presentation

By Oil and Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Ice And Drones: The Future Of Wind Energy
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com