Is This The Best Way To Play The Next Gold Boom?

While the dollar plummets and the stock market loses over 80 percent of its ‘Trump Rally’ gains, gold marches to the beat of its own drum—and it’s heading straight to Montana, the best all-American gold venue.

Gold has hit a four-week high, and the interest in Montana is explosive, making this the undeniably hottest mining belt in the world right now, and a little-known explorer is spectacularly poised to cash in on the biggest Spring rally gold has seen in a century.

Nothing is set to benefit more from the overnight sell-off in world stock markets and the slumping U.S. dollar index than Montana gold.

After all, the state is home to one of the world’s biggest metals bonanzas, and its Silver Star Mining District has massive Gold Rush infrastructure. This is some of the most underexplored and underexploited gold territory on the planet, and that’s exactly what Broadway Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) has swooped in to take advantage of.

Broadway owns a 100 percent interest in the Madison Gold and Copper Mine in the heart of southwestern Montana’s prolific Silver Star Mining District gold belt. This is a pure play gold and copper project in Butte, Montana—arguably one of the largest collections of metals in the entire world. It’s only 50 miles from the famous Butte open pit mine.

The timing couldn’t be better.

Not only is the dollar on the decline, but the stock market is turning bearish as the Trump rally fizzles out, with the final nail in that coffin being the Republican failure regarding the Obamacare repeal and replace bill. All of this is amazingly bullish for safe-haven gold.

So, with gold prices surging and demand set to spike, small-cap Broadway is one of the best ‘All-American’ picks of the coming weeks and months.

Here are 5 reasons why you should keep a close eye on Broadway (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) as gold rallies:

#1 All-American Pure Play in Prime Gold Rush Territory

Broadway’s acquisition of the Madison Gold and Copper Mine gave it 450 acres in a phenomenal set-up:

• It’s never been fully explored or exploited

• Broadway has already identified a series of high-grade gold and copper zones for expansion

• It already has extensive underground development and facilities

• And its previous owners invested nearly CAD$12 million in the mine

(Click to enlarge)

This is a gold-copper skarn deposit associated with a deeper copper-gold porphyry deposit that already has six federal patented claims and 35 underexplored unpatented claims.

It’s also home to the Broadway Gold Mine--a historic producer dating back to the 1880s. Between 1880 and 1950, the mine yielded some 450,000 tons from 6,000 feet of underground workings.



What’s different today? Quite simply, water and technology. Historic exploration was shallow, sticking to 400 feet at most because getting down to the water was too expensive and technically challenging.

#2 Advanced Stage Exploration

Broadway’s (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) gold play is in the advanced stages of exploration. Because they have all the underground mine workings already and have already rehabilitated it, they can gain access to the areas that the previous owners were bulk sampling.

That means they have access to material immediately.

At the same time, its surface drilling program that is already into Phase 2 is working toward Broadway’s maiden 43,000+ resource calculation.

#3 Cash-Up and Drilling Hard

Though Broadway is a brand new listing, as of late 2016 it’s already fully capitalized after two successful fund-raising series.

The first phase raised US$900,000, and the second, US$2.1 million. The first phase was used for the acquisition and the second will be applied to an aggressive field program of underground mine rehabilitation, deep IP geophysics and surface drilling.

They’ve already finished the Phase 1 drill program, and Phase 2 launched last week.

#4 The Lucrative Copper Upside

There’s a huge copper upside here, as well. Broadway’s new acquisition is undoubtedly one of the largest copper mines in the U.S.

While major miners like BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American lost nearly $20 billion in core earnings as commodities plunged in 2014 and 2015, 2016 saw a turnaround, and 2017 is all about the bull. The biggest driver will be Chinese demand, which is again on a boom swing.

The copper prospects in Montana are just as exciting, and it makes the lucrative gold that much more attractive. Broadway (TSX-V:BRD; OTCQB:BDWYF) is looking forward to finding deep-seated copper porphyry, common to the classic Butte copper porphyry, copper-gold multi-element system. So while the company is chasing down near-surface skarn material right now, just 600-700 feet deep, it’s going much deeper in the near future.

And timing is everything with a small-cap that’s got stellar management track records: They’ve already drilled eight holes and lab results on 21 March from the first three have proved additional high-grade drill results at Madison, intercepting 168 feet and 141 feet copper-gold sections.

#5 Billions of Dollars in Legendary Proof

When it comes to small-caps, there’s nothing more important than management. This is where millions are made, or lost. This is where the next billionaires come from—or don’t. And this is where Broadway stands out.

Broadway has a dream team that’s nothing short of legendary in the oil and gas and mining sectors, and Chairman Duane Parnham has an impressively long track record of natural resource home-runs around the world.

Parnham spent his career founding and developing attractive resource-focused companies, including Temex Resources, Giyani Gold and Canoe Mining Ventures. He started UNX Energy as a US$2-million shell focused on offshore oil and gas in Namibia and raised US$60 million in equity against a US$6-million acquisition cost before he sold the company for US$730 million. After that, in 2011, Parnham started Giyani Gold, exploring in South Africa’s Giyani Green Stone Belt. Again, he turned a US$1-million start-up into a gold mine, raising US$9 million in equity and turning it into a US$350-$400-million market cap.

Junior resource companies with huge overheads and exorbitant consultant and management fees don’t last too long out of the gate. Broadway has longevity. The company has a small team of experts with proven multi-million-dollar track records and they don’t need expensive consultants and they don’t believe in big overhead. They are a low-burn company with key figures who don’t need a day-to-day paycheck. They’re fully focused on adding value to an exciting project.

And this company is truly motivated to get to the finish line first—that’s why it’s so closely held by insiders. They also know that this is the moment when gold becomes great again.

There is massive opportunity here as a number of drivers combine. Not only are we right at the beginning of a gold rally, with prices already bouncing, but in Broadway, we have an undervalued asset that could explode as the company works fast to upgrade and uncover its true potential.

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

