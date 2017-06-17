Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Floating Storage For Oil Reaches 2017 High As Traders Employ Aging VLCCs

Alt Text

Could Russian Hackers Cause Power Outages In The U.S.?

Hackers allegedly allied with the…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil To Break Production Record In 2018

According to the EIA the…

Alt Text

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

As the U.S. shale vs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany, Austria Slam U.S. Sanctions Against Russia

By ZeroHedge - Jun 17, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT stock exchange frankfurt

Less than a day after the Senate overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin, on Thursday Germany and Austria - two of Russia's biggest energy clients in Europe - slammed the latest U.S. sanctions against Moscow, saying they could affect European businesses involved in piping in Russian natural gas.

Shortly after the Senate voted Wednesday to slap new sanctions on key sectors of Russia's economy over "interference in the 2016 U.S. elections" and aggression in Syria and Ukraine, in a joint statement Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern and Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said it appeared that the Senate bill was aimed at securing US energy jobs and pushing out Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

Gabriel and Kern also accused the U.S. of having ulterior motives in seeking to enforce the energy blockade, which they said is trying to help American natural gas suppliers at the expense of their Russian rivals. And they warned the threat of fining European companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project "introduces a completely new, very negative dimension into European-American relations."

In their forceful appeal, the two officials urged the United States to back off from linking the situation in Ukraine to the question of who can sell gas to Europe. "Europe's energy supply is a matter for Europe, and not for the United States of America," Kern and Gabriel said. The reason why Europe is angry Some Eastern European countries, including Poland and Ukraine, fear the loss of transit revenue if Russian gas supplies don't pass through their territory anymore once the new pipeline is built.

While the diplomats said that it was important for Europe and the US to form a united front on the issue of Ukraine, "we can't accept the threat of illegal and extraterritorial sanctions against European companies," the two officials warned citing a section of the bill that calls for the United States to continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would pump Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. According to AP, half of the cost of the new pipeline is being paid for by Russian gas giant Gazprom, while the other half is being shouldered by a group including Anglo-Dutch group Royal Dutch Shell, French provider Engie, OMV of Austria and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. Related: Is China Inflating Its EV Sales?

Their concern was echoed by Russia's energy giant Gazprom, whose Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said that Senate’s plan for extended sanctions to cover Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is a way to secure U.S. LNG in Europe. He also said that the project is proceeding in line with plan and that it has already received more than €1BN from Nord Stream 2 partners, chief among which Germany and Austria.

In light of recent media frenzy in the U.S., we are skeptical the Senate will undo its decision, lest it too be accused of being infiltrated by KGB spies and colluding with Putin.

By Zero Hedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

As Production Cuts Fail To Raise Prices, Saudis Look At Exports
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Rebound

Oil Prices Are Set To Rebound
The Downturn Is Over, But U.S. Oil Companies Face A Huge Problem

The Downturn Is Over, But U.S. Oil Companies Face A Huge Problem

 Cuba Scrambles As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Collapses

Cuba Scrambles As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Collapses

 Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

 How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

Most Commented

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 “By 2030, 95% Of Consumers In The World Won’t Own A Car”

“By 2030, 95% Of Consumers In The World Won’t Own A Car”

 As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com