Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.28 -1.02 -1.99%
Brent Crude 56.08 -0.86 -1.51%
Mars US 52.55 +0.37 +0.71%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 53.50 +0.08 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.982 +0.09 +3.22%
Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.06 -1.00 -2.56%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Giddings 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 45.25 +0.38 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 49.20 +0.38 +0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.75 +0.38 +0.80%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Related News

Footloose Iraq Cannibalizes Saudi Market Share

By Matt Smith - Oct 12, 2017, 11:30 AM CDT oil installation

Saudi Arabia continues to lead the charge in terms of the OPEC production cut deal - not only by keeping exports in check, but also by clearly communicating its next steps. By following through on its rhetoric, it has brought some much-needed credibility to the production cut deal - despite a lack of commitment from some other members.

These efforts by Saudi Arabia can be clearly seen in U.S. crude imports of OPEC crude. Deliveries in July dropped below year-ago levels for the first time since late 2015, and absolute volumes have continued to drop in the two months since. Part of this drop relates to hurricane activity on the U.S. Gulf Coast reining in refinery operations...but some is a conscious effort:

(Click to enlarge)

Much of this descent has been led by Saudi Arabia, whose deliveries averaged just over 700,000 bpd in Q3, after averaging 1.1 million bpd in Q2, and nearly 1.3 million bpd in Q1. Iraqi crude arrivals peaked in Q2 at nearly 700,000 bpd, but dropped last quarter. Nonetheless, Iraqi crude flows to the U.S. so far this year are still up over 40 percent versus year-ago levels.

As refining activity on the U.S. Gulf Coast gradually returns to normal after hurricanes Harvey and Nate, Iraqi flows are set to see a return to form, Saudi less so.

(Click to enlarge)

As Saudi Arabia dials back its crude exports, flows have dropped to various key demand regions, not just the U.S. We can see in our ClipperData that Saudi flows into China have also dropped. Countering this drop, we have seen an increase in deliveries from all manner of places, from West Africa to Latin America. But we have also seen an increase from Saudi's cartel comrades, Iran and Iraq. Related: Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Iran is not part of the OPEC production cut deal, hence is under no obligation to curtail its output. As for Iraq, it seemingly carries on regardless: footloose and fancy free.

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

India’s Urban Explosion Boosts Oil Demand
