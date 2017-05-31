Electric Car Boom On Hold As Key Ingredient Vanishes

The rise of clean energy is creating a supply crunch for a little-known resource - COBALT.

Largely ignored, there hasn’t been any exploration of cobalt in years. That’s because it’s typically found alongside industrial metals like copper and nickel, neither of which has experienced strong demand over the last few years.

Demand for cobalt is soaring.

It is a lesser-known yet essential component of electric vehicle batteries. And for the first time in history, the world’s supply isn’t keeping up with demand.

Additionally, today’s consumers and investors are increasingly socially conscious. Companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are under increasing pressure to source materials from conflict-free jurisdictions.

The current challenge is that there are very few cobalt producers working in ethical jurisdictions – in fact, 50 percent of cobalt is currently sourced from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a country with an appalling record of both mining practices and human rights.

One company poised to meet the growing need for cobalt is US Cobalt (formerly Scientific Metals) (TSX:USCO; OTC:SCTFF). The company has recently attracted the attention of an influential group of large investors.

This $35 million market cap company is sitting on a project with an anticipated 1.3 million tons of cobalt. The price of cobalt is currently $25 USD/lb – which is almost 100 percent more than it was 6 months ago. There are indications in US Cobalt’s historical data that there could be as much as five times that current estimate sitting on the property.

“Clean Money” Investing Fueling Demand.

A relatively new form of investing is quickly gaining in popularity. It’s called Environment, Social, and Governance investing. Those in the finance word call it ESG for short.

ESG started slowly ten years ago and has grown into a bona fide investing methodology. Over the last decade, ESG assets in the U.S. have grown 376 percent from $1.7 trillion to $8.1 trillion. In part, this growth has been driven by a generational shift in assets to millennials who are attracted to the ESG ethos.

(Click to enlarge)

ESG assets under management are seeing continued growth as investors increasingly identify with its stated purpose. PricewaterhouseCoopers believes ESG funds will have over $100 trillion in global assets under management by 2020.

As an example, shares of Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have gained 1,028 percent in the last five years. Its stock price is up 44 percent in the last year alone.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Bloomberg

Producers of certain commodities are benefiting from this unprecedented demand.

Clean tech companies have driven up both demand and the prices of the metals that are used to manufacture batteries and storage panels.

Traditional car companies such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have entered the electric car arena. Mercedes-Benz Daimler AG is challenging Tesla, not only for electric car market share but, more recently, the solar home battery market as well. All of these producers need batteries, and the battery makers need more of the metals used to manufacture them.

A dozen battery gigafactories are due to come online to try and meet the EV battery demand. Where will the cobalt needed to manufacture these batteries come from when there is a well-documented shortage already?

This perfect storm has created a supply shortage for several industrial metals. As the factories and now investors have scrambled to acquire enough to meet demand, prices have been driven higher.

As an example, the price of lithium, one component of EV batteries, rose over 400 percent between 2005 and 2016. It was 2016’s shining star, with shares of lithium miners surging across the board.

Shares of lithium miner Sirios Resources Inc. shot up 1,170 percent in 2016.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Bloomberg

And shareholders of Rock Tech Lithium could have captured even larger gains. In 2016, its stock price skyrocketed by 2,989 percent!

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Bloomberg

Cobalt is integral to the production of lithium-ion batteries. The attention that was focused on sourcing lithium has now turned to cobalt. The time to address this shortage and capitalize on the opportunities presented is now.

The Trend is This Mining Vet’s Billion Dollar Friend.

Cobalt makes up around 35 percent of the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles. And as EV production has scaled, so has cobalt demand.

(Click to enlarge)

Recognizing the trend and the opportunity to capitalize on the growing need for cobalt, seasoned mining veteran and US Cobalt (TSX:USCO; OTC:SCTFF) CEO, Wayne Tisdale and his team realize that the price of cobalt is about to play catch up to lithium.

They have a history of spotting trends. And they’ve been right five times before.

Tisdale and his team have created $2.7 billion in value for their investors by building and selling five different companies over the last 15 years.

• Rainy River (gold) – peaked at $1.2 billion

• Xemplar (uranium) – peaked at $1 billion

• Ryland Oil (oil and gas) peaked at $300 million

• Webtech Wireless (technology) – peaked at $300 million

• Pure Energy (lithium) – peaked at $65 million

How do they do it? Once a trend becomes clear, they get in early. This world-class team acquires, develops and finances the right assets.

The Right Metal in the Right Place, at the Right Time.

Today, about 50 percent of the world’s cobalt supply comes from the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This central African country’s natural resources, such as cobalt, are being mined in war zones, with the profits being used to fund war.

Even worse, most of the DRC’s cobalt production is mined by children as young as seven years old. They work in life-threatening conditions and are paid as little as a dollar a day.

Like Sierra Leone’s notorious “blood diamonds,” companies and their investors are increasingly searching for alternative supply, to avoid purchasing “conflict metals.”

Last year, business group Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC) announced its new Responsible Raw Materials Initiative. The EICC called for companies to treat cobalt as a “conflict” mineral under their initiative.

Nineteen EICC-member companies signed pledges to support the initiative. That included Apple, Dell and Ford Motors. Their customers have made it clear that they don’t want to buy products that directly or indirectly contribute to the exploitation of children in the DRC.

This means that Fortune 500 companies are looking elsewhere for cobalt, and when 50 percent of the cobalt supply from the market is removed, an enormous supply problem is created.

The price of “ethical” cobalt is going to go much higher.

Electric vehicle adoption and the ethical cobalt movement are two reasons that Macquarie Research analysts project there will be an 885 ton deficit of cobalt next year. That deficit will grow to 3,205 tons in 2019 and 5,340 tons by 2020.

US Cobalt is in the right jurisdiction (Idaho, USA) to be a part of this ethical solution.

A Socially Conscious Miner is Born.

While hedge funds have been hoarding DRC-sourced supplies of the metal, US Cobalt is exploring for ethical sources of it.

The company recently acquired the Iron Creek Cobalt Property located in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. The Idaho Cobalt Belt is home of Blackbird Mine, the only primary cobalt mine in the U.S. to date. The Blackbird Mine was operational between 1902 and 1968.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: US Cobalt.

Besides having the advantage of being in a politically stable and conflict-free zone, the property has already seen a substantial amount of historical exploratory work. In the past, there have been approximately 30,000 feet of diamond drilling and 1,500 feet of underground mining.

US Cobalt (TSX:USCO; OTC:SCTFF) has obtained all of the data from previous mining operators including Cominco, Hanna Mining and Noranda.

The property has historic cobalt indications of 1.3 million tons grading 0.59 percent of cobalt, a high grade in North American mining terms. There are encouraging indications that there may be as much as 10 million tons on the property.

The company is currently compiling and assessing the data in order to bring it to current geological standards and will conduct surface core drilling this year. This surface core drilling will target the known mineralized zones in order to assess and confirm the historic cobalt estimates.

US Cobalt (TSX:USCO; OTC:SCTFF) will also conduct geophysical surveys to locate additional drill targets and explore for additional mineralization in previously unexplored areas. As a result of a May 2017 private placement, all funds are on hand to complete this program.

Big Money Discovers this Ethical Cobalt Play.

The company is fully financed to execute its 2017 exploration plan.

On May 17th, the company announced that it had raised $1.7 million at $0.85 per share. The funding came from institutional investors. The private placement represented the first time these funds have invested in US Cobalt.

The funding comes on the heels of an impressive run in the price of US Cobalt’s stock. The share price took off from a low of $0.16 on December 1, 2016 to a high of $1.13 on May 2, 2017, representing an increase of over 600 percent over five months.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Bloomberg

Since then, the stock has pulled back briefly, giving investors the rare opportunity to invest at the same price as the professionals.

Large institutional investors are already hoarding cobalt in recognition of the current and future shortages. Their next target might be the actual producers.

US Cobalt (TSX:USCO; OTC:SCTFF) has an outstanding management team with a track record of creating value for shareholders. The Iron Creek property is home to some of the highest-grade cobalt in the U.S. And as it’s ethically sourced, tech companies with the need to show an ethical supply chain will have to look seriously to the USA as an alternative to the DRC. US Cobalt is one of a very few companies that can offer that.

US Cobalt appears to have all the components to answer the need for ethical cobalt. Upward pressure resulting in increased demand, as well as an answer to the ethical concerns of the EV manufacturers brings the investor to the inevitable conclusion that now is the time to act. US Cobalt wants to be part of this badly-needed solution.

Honorable Mentions:

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

This Brazilian mining giant produced over 5,200 tons of cobalt in 2016 from Canadian sites in Ontario, New Caledonia and Manitoba. While cobalt is not this miner’s main focus, it is one of the largest producers outside of the DRC.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI).

This Chinese electric car manufacturer has maximum exposure to the electric car boom, in the largest electric vehicle market on the planet and with agreements with giants including Alibaba and Uber. Growing cobalt production in Australia could give this company an edge.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Every man and his dog is trying to profit from the electric car boom, which means vision is key, and FMC is showing all the signs of having the necessary vision to succeed. Having recently divested from its health and nutrition segment FMC is now investing heavily in lithium, and with a healthy income from its agricultural assets, the upside here is huge.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

One of the most respected providers of alternative energy technology, Plug Power Inc. is a company to watch as energy storage tech continues to boom. This company’s fuel cells will benefit hugely from ethical cobalt production, using cobalt as a replacement for platinum-activated catalysts which are far more expensive.

Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi is a leading global supplier of technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle market. Currently, Delphi is doubling down on driverless car technology and has successfully tested driverless vehicles. We see great upside for Delphi in the mid-term to long-term as it is one of the main developers of this key technology.

By Charles Kennedy

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, it’s owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “The Company”) has been paid by a third party to disseminate this communication. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by US Cobalt Inc. to conduct investor relations advertising and marketing for [TSX:USCO.V; OTC:SCTFF]. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor relations efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor relations marketing, which often end as soon as the investor relations marketing ceases. The investor relations marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, The Company often employs independent contractor writers who may make errors when researching information and preparing these communications regarding profiled companies. Independent writers’ works are double-checked and verified before publication, but it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place during editing of independent contractor writer’s communications regarding the profiled company(s). You should assume all information in all of our communications is incorrect until you personally verify the information, and again are encouraged to never invest based on the information contained in our written communications.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT. As defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933 Section 27(a), as amended in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Section 21(e), statements in this communication which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, intent, predictions or other statements of future tense.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher. No system or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses. No representation or implication is being made that using the methodology or system will generate profits or ensure freedom from losses. The testimonials and examples used herein are exceptional results, which do not apply to the average member, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results.

AFFILIATES. Some or all of the content provided in this communication may be provided by an affiliate of The Company. Content provided by an affiliate may not be reviewed by the editorial staff member. Our affiliates may have their own disclosure policies that may differ from The Company’s policy.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.