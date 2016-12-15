Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russian Oil: Cutting Against Projected Growth

Alt Text

OPEC: Has The Cheating Already Begun?

History repeats itself, and the…

Alt Text

The Dramatic Consequences Of Cheap Energy For The Global Economy

The U.S. and the world´s…

Alt Text

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

While the driving force behind…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Berke

Robert Berke

Robert Berke is an energy financial analyst with experience as a government consultant to the State of Alaska.  

More Info

Share

Related News

Does Russia Really Want To Privatize Rosneft?

By Robert Berke - Dec 15, 2016, 4:26 PM CST Rosneft

In a sensational report last week, Russia announced a block-buster deal, the long planned privatization sale of nearly 20 percent of government held shares in the oil giant Rosneft, to Glencore trading company and its joint venture partner, the Qatar sovereign fund.

As noted here, the price of $11 billion made global headlines as the biggest foreign investment in Russia since the Ukraine conflict and provided a much needed cash infusion for the Russian government.

Russian media also trumpeted the news that sanctioned Russian industries now seemed able to raise large amounts of financing from recognized western financial and banking sources. This has set off sanction alarms at the U.S. Treasury Department that will certainly lead to an investigation into the deal’s financing.

But many in the Russian press are extremely skeptical that the deal took place as reported. Instead they are convinced that Rosneft itself, through a round-about arrangement, bought the government-owned shares. The skeptics point to the facts that because of the commodity market slump, Glencore was heavily in debt last year to the tune of $30 billion, and was busy rebuilding its balance sheet this year. They also pointed out that the deal for the sale of government shares has been on the table for many months, with no takers.

In a serious counter to Rosneft’s description of the deal, the skeptics offer an alternative scenario, where, in November, Rosneft issued bonds for $16 billion which were purchased by Russian banks on credit lines issued by the Russian Central Bank. The proceeds from the bond sale were transferred to the same bond-buying banks, which then provided the funds to underwrite the share purchase by Glencore and Qatar. Related: The Self-Driving Vehicle Revolution Has Begun

Although Rosneft insists that the bond money was raised exclusively to support company growth, and that a little known Italian bank (Banca Intesa Sanpaolo) underwrote the deal to buy government shares, few in the Russian or Italian financial press believe that any Italian bank would seek to openly cross U.S. sanction-makers.

The shareholder’s agreement seems to support the alternative scenario, with Rosneft remaining the fiduciary holder of the newly acquired shares, and leaving Glencore and Qatar with no voting rights. It’s hard to believe that any company making a multi-billion dollar investment in another company would so easily forego voting rights.

The rewards for collusion, if that's the case, is Glencore gets an additional five year off-take agreement from Rosneft for 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with the commission rate to the giant Swiss trader rising from 1 percent to 3 percent. As a deal sweetener, Rosneft also announced that it is raising its dividend rate from 25 percent to 35 percent.

If the alternative scenario proves true, the much-celebrated deal was in reality a share buy-back by the company, financed by the Russian Central Bank, and paid into the Government Treasury. That would mean that the U.S. Treasury can relax, as no foreign money was involved.

By Robert Berke

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

Next Post

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut
Robert Berke

Robert Berke

Robert Berke is an energy financial analyst with experience as a government consultant to the State of Alaska.  

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut
The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

 Who Won The 2016 Oil War?

Who Won The 2016 Oil War?

Most Commented

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

 Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs

The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com