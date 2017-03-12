Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Alt Text

Saudi King Goes East In Search Of Friends And Cash

The King of Saudi Arabia…

Alt Text

Yet Another Delay For The Asia-China Gas Pipeline

Reports suggest that the struggling…

Alt Text

Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

Canada’s oil sands may see…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Share

Related News

Can Oil Supply Keep Up With Surging Demand?

By Oil & Gas 360 - Mar 10, 2017, 1:27 PM CST Oil Barrels

IEA chief sees no peak in oil demand, but slowed investment will reduce supply

Global oil demand could outpace supply after 2020, according to a release from the International Energy Agency today. The IEA’s five-year oil market forecast outlines expected supply and demand trends in the global oil market.

Supply will grow for next 3 years, then slow way down due to investment slump 2015-17

The IEA predicts that supply will grow comfortably for the next three years, but slow considerably after that. This growth decrease is due to the significant investment slump in 2015 and 2016. The decreased investment has canceled many major projects, decreasing future production. While U.S. investment is picking up, early indications of global 2017 spending are not encouraging, according to the IEA.

The United States will see the most supply growth in the next five years, fueled by U.S. shale. Assuming prices remain around $60/bbl, the IEA expects U.S. light tight oil production to grow by 1.4 MMBPD by 2022.

The short-cycle nature of shale development means the United States responds more rapidly to prices than other producers. If prices rise to $80/bbl U.S. shale output could grow to 3 MMBPD in the next five years. If prices stay at $50/bbl, on the other hand, shale production could decline in the early 2020’s. Related: The Bakken Gets A Second Wind

OPEC’s low-cost producers will grow output, high-cost producers’ output will shrink

OPEC production will be mixed, with low-cost Middle Eastern producers like Iran, Iraq and the UAE seeing production growth in the next five years. Nigeria, Algeria, Venezuela and other high-cost producers will see production decline.

Demand up sharply over a 5 year period: Asian markets account for 70 percent of demand growth

Oil demand will increase strongly in the next five years from current consumption of 97 MMBPD to 104 MMBPD in 2022. Developing countries, those in Asia in particular, will fuel this growth. According to the IEA, Asian markets will account for about 70 percent of all demand increase.

We are witnessing the start of a second wave of U.S. supply growth, and its size will depend on where prices go,” said Dr. Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director. “But this is no time for complacency. We don’t see a peak in oil demand any time soon. And unless investments globally rebound sharply, a new period of price volatility looms on the horizon.”

By Oil and Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Rise Of U.S. Shale Could Jeopardize OPEC Deal Extension

Next Post

Why Is Big Oil Backing The Paris Climate Agreement?
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable
Is The Oil Price Plunge A Turning Point? 

Is The Oil Price Plunge A Turning Point? 

 U.S. Shale Kills Off The Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale Kills Off The Oil Price Rally

 How Much Further Can Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Further Can Oil Prices Fall?

 OPEC Offers Olive Branch To U.S. Shale

OPEC Offers Olive Branch To U.S. Shale

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com