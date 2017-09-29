Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.59 +0.03 +0.06%
Brent Crude 56.70 -0.46 -0.80%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.00 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.34 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 40.67 -0.62 -1.50%
Canadian Condensate 53.62 -0.47 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 53.92 -0.62 -1.14%
Sweet Crude 49.72 -0.62 -1.23%
Peace Sour 47.18 -0.46 -0.97%
Peace Sour 47.18 -0.46 -0.97%
Light Sour Blend 49.18 -0.46 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 53.58 -0.61 -1.13%
Central Alberta 48.68 -0.46 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 30 mins Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 2 hours Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 3 hours Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 5 hours Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 12 hours Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 17 hours Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 21 hours Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 22 hours Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 24 hours Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 1 day Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 1 day Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 1 day Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 1 day Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 2 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 2 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 2 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 2 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 2 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 2 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 2 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 3 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 3 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 3 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 3 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 3 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 3 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 3 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 3 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 4 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 4 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 4 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 4 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 4 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 4 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 4 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 7 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 7 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 7 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 7 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill

Breaking News:

Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?

Alt Text

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

A sharp fall in industry…

Alt Text

Are OPEC’s Hands Tied?

OPEC is able to take…

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

As oil prices remain at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

By Tom Kool - Sep 29, 2017, 2:30 PM CDT Other Oil Guy

The recent spike in oil prices has given way to all sorts of questions: Is $80 oil possible? Is this the end for low oil prices? Can OPEC control the oil bulls? 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Brent flirted with $60 per barrel this week, but it might have to wait a little longer. After hitting the highest price in two years mid-week, Brent declined on Thursday after looking a bit overstretched. The price gains have been a little too much in such a short period of time, raising the risk of a downslide. "We've made a really impressive run here and I do think we're due for a pullback," Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, told Reuters on Thursday.

Is $80 oil possible? There is quite a bit of disagreement about what happens next with oil prices. One notable call comes from Jodie Gunzberg, head of commodity and real asset indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, who told CNBC that $80 is possible. She argued that Hurricane Harvey ignited a bit of bullishness from the outages, which could propel oil prices up in the coming months. "When we look at the index data, we can see the price could move even as high as $80 to $85 (a barrel). Not immediately, but with their structural backwardation and shortages in the market, you just can't replenish it overnight,” she said. "It is now in a bull market, Brent is up about 30 percent since June and we also had WTI up 23 percent."

End of low oil prices? A top official from oil trading house Trafigura told an industry conference in Singapore this week that the “lower for longer” era was coming to an end. He argued that the oil market could see a supply deficit on the order of 2 to 4 million barrels per day (mb/d) by the end of 2019. While those were probably the most bullish comments at the event, other energy leaders at the event also struck an optimistic tone.

Related: Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

OPEC not as confident. Although the oil market has experienced a bullish streak as of late, OPEC is not quite as confident that the price gains will continue. According to Reuters, OPEC officials are worried that demand will taper off and supply excesses will push down prices in the first quarter of 2018. Some top OPEC officials don’t see Brent holding near the $60-per-barrel level. “I don’t think it’s sustainable,” an official from a Gulf oil producer told Reuters. Another said that the current rally “might be short-lived.” He went on to add, “I think a range of $50-$55 a barrel is good, you don’t want to see prices rising to $60 or higher because then it will bring in more shale.”

ExxonMobil makes big bet on Brazil. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) won eight offshore blocks off the coast of Brazil in a recent auction, highlighting the sudden interest in Brazil after the Brazilian government loosened its laws and allowed international investment. Brazil took in more than $1.1 billion in the auction. Still, Exxon is late to the game – Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) already has a large presence in Brazil. Brazil’s energy liberalization has come after years of disappointing results and surging debt from state-owned Petrobras.

U.S. Gulf Coast shakes off Harvey effects. Refined product exports are rebounding strongly as the region’s refineries come back online. That has eased the pressure on gasoline and diesel markets, pushing down margins that had spiked a few weeks ago.

Oil majors step up Permian investments. Earlier this week Chevron (NYSE: CVX) said that it would spend $4 billion on the Permian basin next year. On Thursday, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) revealed that it has acquired another 22,000 acres in the Permian, bringing its total to about 400,000 acres. The oil majors, particularly this year, have shifted away from some riskier projects around the world and stepped up their investments in the Permian.

Saudi Arabia sells $12.5 billion in bonds. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia sold $12.5 billion in bonds, the largest volume of debt issued by a sovereign country this year. It is also the third bond sale since 2016 for Riyadh, as the oil producer is struggling to plug budget deficits with low crude prices. The deficit, although down from the past two years, will still hit a whopping $53 billion this year.

Saudi Arabia threatened to quit OPEC. A Reuters report revealed that Saudi Arabia threatened to quit OPEC last year unless everyone signed on to production cuts. The aggressive move was made with Saudi Aramco’s IPO in mind – Riyadh desperately wanted higher oil prices to boost the valuation of the public offering. The IPO has turned Saudi Arabia, historically more cautious about pushing too hard to increase prices, into one of the most hawkish members on oil prices. The report highlights how drastically Saudi oil policy has changed under the leadership of the crown prince, and it also illustrates how central the Aramco IPO is to the country right now. Related: Oil Price Rally Accelerates Shale Boom In Argentina

Turkey reiterates Kurdish oil threat. Turkey’s Prime Minister reiterated a threat made earlier in the week by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning Kurdistan that it would cut off oil flowing through Turkish territory in response to the Kurdish independence referendum. Turkey said that, in a departure from its previous policy, it would now only deal with Baghdad, rather than allowing Kurdistan to export oil on its own through Turkey. The tension has put some upward pressure on oil prices but so far actual oil flows have not been interrupted.

More Niger Delta attacks possible. Oil analysts are warning that the calm in the Niger Delta could be nearing an end. The respite from violence over the past year has allowed Nigeria to restore a lot of lost output, pushing up production to 1.8 mb/d. But with frustration in the Niger Delta palpable, risk analysts see it boiling over once again in the near future. "Militant groups are running out of patience, the government is unable to deliver on its promises, the president is a 'lame duck', and the umbrella group negotiating on behalf of the militants shows signs of disintegration," Malte Liewerscheidt , senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, wrote in a briefing. "All of this suggests that the current period of ostensible tranquility in the oil-producing Niger Delta could be over soon as the country heads towards elections in 2019." Obviously, this would have huge implications for the OPEC deal and for global oil prices.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

BP Begins Tight Gas Production In Oman
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com