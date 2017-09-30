Bahrain Races To Meet Growing Power Demand

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.67 +0.11 +0.21%
Brent Crude 56.79 -0.37 -0.65%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.01 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 20 hours Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 22 hours Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 24 hours Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 1 day Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 1 day Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 1 day Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 1 day Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 1 day Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 2 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 2 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 2 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 2 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 2 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 2 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 2 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 2 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 3 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 3 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 3 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 3 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 3 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 3 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 3 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 4 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 4 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 4 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 4 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 4 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 4 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 4 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 5 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 5 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 5 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 5 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 5 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 5 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Breaking News:

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Alt Text

Are OPEC’s Hands Tied?

OPEC is able to take…

Alt Text

Eagle Ford Sees Surge In Production

While the Permian Basin dominates…

Alt Text

Oil Pares Gains After Soaring To 2-Year Highs

Brent prices rose to two-year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

Bahrain Races To Meet Growing Power Demand

By Oxford Business Group - Sep 30, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Power Grid

At the end of June the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) closed its prequalification process for interested developers in the tender round for the Al Dur 2 Independent Water and Power Project.

After review by the authority, the project will be awarded on a build-own-operate basis, though further dates for project tenders have yet to be announced.

According to the tender document, the $1.5bn gas-fired plant is expected to have a generation capacity of 1200-1500 MW, with construction to begin in the first quarter of 2019. The aim is to commission the second phase by the end of 2020.

The new plant will enable Bahrain to meet growing power demand, which is rising by 7-10 percent per year and expected to reach nearly 20,000 GWh by 2020, according to World Bank data, with peak demand in the interim averaging 4312 MW per month. As of 2015 total installed power generation capacity in Bahrain stood at 3 GW.

This new project follows the opening of the first phase of the Al Dur Independent Water and Power Project in 2012, which cost $2.1bn and involved the installation of four gas turbine and two steam turbine units with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW.

Funding secured for Alba smelter power project

The development pipeline for Bahrain’s utilities sector received another boost in recent months, with moves geared towards powering a single-site aluminium smelter at the Askar complex of state-owned Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).

In mid-August General Electric (GE) Energy Financial Services announced it had secured funding for Alba’s 1.79-GW combined-cycle facility. Swiss export credit agency SERV will provide loans for goods and services, with financing also coming from Germany’s Commerzbank, the UK’s Standard Chartered, US-based Citibank and JP Morgan, and France’s Crédit Agricole. Related: Oil Prices Haven’t Plateaued Yet

The power plant is tied to Alba’s Line 6 expansion project, which is scheduled to come on-line in the first quarter of 2019, pushing the smelter’s annual aluminium output up by 540,000 tonnes to 1.5m tonnes.

Engineering, construction and commissioning was awarded to a consortium of GE Power and Turkey’s GAMA Power Systems last year.

Reliability concerns spur investment in transmission network

With demand increases on the horizon, the government is also working to enhance its distribution network.

In May 2016 Bahrain announced plans to build a BD180m ($477.3m), 400-KV transmission network, which will overlay the existing 220-KV network to enable expansion and facilitate the cost-efficient transfer of bulk power.

The project will be implemented by German multinational Siemens, with Italian manufacturing firm Prysmian Group providing transmission lines and South Korea’s Hyundai supplying the transformers. Construction on the network is well under way, and the ministry hopes to begin commissioning the line in the second quarter of 2018.

This new system should help to offset expenses incurred by the limitations of the current transmission system, according to Abdul Hussain bin Ali Mirza, minister of electricity and water affairs.

“The existing 220-KV network is being expanded to deal with high short-circuit currents in several sections, which otherwise would have led to unsafe and unreliable operations, as well as to inefficient maintenance costs,” he told OBG.

Technology upgrades to yield efficiency gains

The country’s utilities sector is also working to increase the use of technology as a way of improving energy efficiency. Related: Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

“Among the key initiatives with respect to technological advancement and the development of sustainable electricity are the wide adoption of smart metering and network tools, as well as strategic planning and the development of an efficient and adaptable regulatory framework,” Mirza told OBG.

Steps taken towards these goals include a tender opened by EWA in the third quarter of 2016 for the supply and installation of a smart meter data management system, with several other tenders related to the supply and use of smart meters offered since.

In another move to improve sustainability, Italian technical and engineering services firm CESI was appointed in July to help integrate renewable energy generation within the established electricity network. It will do so by collaborating with the Bahrain Sustainable Energy Unit, a department set up in 2014 as part of the UN Development Programme to create an environment conducive to growth in the alternative energy market.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Morocco Boosts Solar Investments To Benefit Agriculture

Next Post

Ice And Drones: The Future Of Wind Energy
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com