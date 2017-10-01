Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.67 +0.11 +0.21%
Brent Crude 56.79 -0.37 -0.65%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.01 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 2 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 2 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 2 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 2 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 2 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 2 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 2 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 2 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 3 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 3 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 3 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 3 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 3 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 3 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 3 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 4 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 4 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 4 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 4 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 4 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 4 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 4 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 5 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 5 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 5 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 5 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 5 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 5 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 5 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 6 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 6 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 6 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 6 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 6 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 6 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Breaking News:

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Alt Text

Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

As Brent neared $60 this…

Alt Text

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

A sharp fall in industry…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Plateau After OPEC Meeting

With oil markets tightening over…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

By Oxford Business Group - Oct 01, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Abu Dhabi solar roof

In May Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) closed a project finance agreement for the 1.17-GW Noor Abu Dhabi, a project set to be the largest independent solar plant in the world. The photovoltaic (PV) facility will cost $872m – of which $650m will be debt and $222m equity – and is slated to be operational by the second quarter of 2019.

Located in Sweihan, 120 km south-east of the capital, the project is being implemented by the Sweihan PV Power Company, a consortium led by ADWEA (60 percent) alongside Japan’s Marubeni Corporation (20 percent) and China’s JinkoSolar Holding (20 percent).

The May announcement comes on the heels of a power purchase agreement in March stipulating that Marubeni and JinkoSolar would construct, own, operate and maintain the PV plant under a 25-year deal.

In terms of capacity, Noor will be larger than India’s 648-MW Kamuthi Solar Power Project located in the state of Tamil Nadu, as well as California’s 550-MW Desert Sunlight Solar Farm.

Abu Dhabi’s investment in solar off to a strong start

The Noor project builds on the solid foundation Abu Dhabi has developed in renewable energy, a sector with a central role in targets set out at a federal level. The UAE’s Energy Plan 2050 aims to shift the energy mix in the UAE to 44 percent renewables by that year, whereas fossil fuels currently make up around 90 percent of energy needs.

Abu Dhabi’s investments both within the UAE and abroad have been spearheaded by local renewable energy and clean technology firm Masdar, launched in 2006 and owned by Mubadala Investment Company. Research around renewables was carried out largely by the associated Masdar Institute of Science and Technology until early 2017, when the institution was consolidated under the umbrella of the government-owned Khalifa University of Science and Technology. Related: Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

The emirate’s credentials in renewable energy development were underscored in 2011 when the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) moved its head office to Masdar City, the region’s first sustainable urban development.

In 2013 Masdar launched its first utility scale project, the 100-MW Shams 1 by Shams Power Company, a joint venture between Masdar (60 percent), Total (20 percent) and Abengoa Solar (20 percent). This was the first solar project in Abu Dhabi and, at the time, the largest concentrated solar power plant in the Middle East, according to the company.

More recently, in November 2016, Masdar closed a power purchase agreement with Dubai Water and Electricity Authority to build the third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, a phase expected to add 800 MW to the PV park’s capacity and be operational in 2020.

The deal’s low-price factor, whereby ADWEA will purchase output at $2.99 per KWh, is part of a broader trend in declining costs around renewable energy – in September 2016, Sweihan PV Power Company had submitted a bid at $2.41 per KWh, a record low for a project of this size.

“The cost of electricity generation of both solar and wind technologies has declined dramatically in the past decade and continues to do so,” Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, told OBG. “Depending on geography and specific project, these technologies are now very competitive with conventional electricity generation. As a result, the solar and wind installed base has been growing at over 15 percent annually in the past 5 years, a growth expected to continue into the next decade. This has led to changes in the market, including significant reduction in government support schemes and a more competitive environment, with different types of market participants entering the market. For renewables, there is an exciting future ahead.” Related: Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Long-term trends in solar investment gives Abu Dhabi upper hand

Abu Dhabi’s early investments in renewables are likely to serve it well in the long term, as solar becomes ever more cost-effective and sustainable when compared to traditional forms of energy.

In many countries, the cost of deployment for unsubsidised solar energy has already surpassed coal and natural gas. The Middle East, benefitting from weather conditions favourable to solar power generation, is likely to remain a major investor in this field, alongside its vast hydrocarbons wealth.

As a group, emerging markets have already surpassed the OECD in renewable energy investments, spending a total of $154.1bn in 2015 against the latter’s $153.7bn.

Some 72 percent of the $10.2trn projected spend worldwide on power generation in the years to 2040 will be on wind and solar PV plants, according to Bloomberg. For solar electricity, the levelised energy cost is expected to drop another 66 percent by the same year.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Djibouti Looks To Tap Its Geothermal Potential

Next Post

Sustainability Or Growth? E&Ps Face A Difficult Decision
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com