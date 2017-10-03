5 Must Watch Stocks For Lithium Lovers

Lithium prices have skyrocketed, growing by double-digits every year since 2014, and the only real question right now is, how are we going to produce enough of it.





Source: Metalary

Prices are being driven by hyper-growth in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, and it’s only just getting started. Thank Tesla, of course, which brought EVs into the mainstream and then flipped the switch on its first battery gigafactory in January. But Tesla certainly isn’t alone: It accounts for only 30 percent of all EV sales in the U.S., and everyone needs to secure more lithium supply for batteries.

The EV industry alone uses up almost 40 percent of the world’s lithium supply for batteries, and when you add massive energy storage solutions, unbridled consumer electronics growth and the emergence of more battery gigafactories—lithium supply will indeed be fantastically tight.

By 2025, the battery market alone will be twice as big as today's entire lithium market—and the growth will only continue.

Today we’re looking at 5 stocks that are going to be bringing us the most lithium and at the lowest cost.

#1 Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

If you think the lithium stock party is over, think again. This 14-billion market cap company still has a lot more partying to do.

This major producer of chemicals is the world’s largest supplier of lithium, and has been since early 2015 when it acquired Rockwood Holdings. Right now, ALB has about 35 percent of the global lithium market share.

Albemarle stock is up over 61 percent this past year, and nearly 24 percent over the past three months. Right now it’s trading at almost $130 per share.

And it’s definitely not smoke and mirrors. Real results have been a huge boost, with 31 percent year-on-year revenue growth in its segment for lithium and advanced-materials in Q1 2017.

Major catalysts include an up-coming doubling of lithium carbonate production capacity thanks to a recent regulatory approval to expand Greenbushes in Australia, which will begin in the Q2 2019. And there will be more growth before then, with capital expenditures of up to $400 million. Lithium is the key focus right now for Albemarle.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for four quarters running, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.42—way above the industry average.

#2 International Battery Metals (CSE:IBAT)

With the global battery market set to hit $120 billion in less than two years, lithium is much more of a tech play than a mining play.

It was tech that launched the shale revolution, and it will be tech that gets us ahead in lithium. That’s why we’re looking at a little-known company called International Battery Metals (BAT.CN): It’s signed an LOI with North American Lithium (NAL) to buy the new, advanced technology to get lithium out of brine in 24 hours instead of 24 months.

IBAT’s buying NAL’s proprietary technology that hits out at the main problem we have with lithium: It takes too long to produce.

Where traditional solar evaporation technology takes up to 24 months to extract lithium from the brine, IBAT’s incoming CEO says the tech that he has invented can do it in 24 hours.

Lithium is currently produced from brine sources and spodumene mines, but it’s hard to get to. Lithium production from spodumene is typically significantly more expensive to produce due to high chemical consumption and waste disposal. Solar evaporation processes from brine in Chile and Argentina are large producers of lithium. But these processes are cumbersome because they entail pumping the salt-rich waters into a series of evaporation ponds to extract all other elements, leaving a number of salt fields that must be harvested. Some is sold and the rest is stacked in the desert.

IBAT’s technology is different because it’s highly selective of lithium over all other ions in the salt solution. This means that the process removes lithium chloride and leaves the other salts in the solution to be pumped back into the ground. So, no toxic tailing ponds or salt piles, giving this tech the smallest possible environmental footprint.

IBAT’s technology removes evaporation ponds from the equation. As inventor-CEO John Burba puts it: “Our tech has such a high specificity for lithium that it can directly take the lithium out.”

And Burba knows what he’s talking about: IBAT’s new technology is actually based on a tech that John Burba co-invented and sold in the 1990s when he was a leading technology figure at giant FMC. Now he’s made major advancements, and just in time for the lithium demand onslaught.

Before Burba came along, everyone thought that lithium could be produced from only a limited number of brines.

Entering the lithium space just this year, it’s hit the ground running. In late July, IBAT signed an option agreement to purchase 37,500 acres in the Woodbury Carper Lithium Resource Project in Illinois. This is a shallow-drilling lithium resource development opportunity in the U.S. heartland, and it’s on easy-to-permit and easy-to-drill land. It’s already got several existing wells capable of producing large volumes of lithium-rich brine, and a salt-water disposal well to get rid of brines after extraction.

The lithium game isn’t about exploration, it’s about innovation—and IBAT’s proprietary technology was invented by the same game-changing inventor that came up with a similar tech for FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), one of the world’s four top lithium producers.

#3 Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Chilean giant SQM has five business segments—one of which is lithium, and it’s expanding production. This is an emerging market pick but it’s had a stellar performance record. Total returns have jumped 89 percent since the first of July.

(Click to enlarge)

This company has access to vast reserves, right in the heart of the South American ‘Lithium Triangle’, which spans Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. It’s also one of the biggest lithium producers in the world—and it knows this metal is its future.

SQM is full-on with its lithium expansion, currently ramping up its JV project with Lithium Americas in Argentina. Now it’s planning to increase its lithium capacity in Chile to 63,000 tonnes per year—up from 48,000 tonnes per year currently.

The major catalyst at the moment is the rumor of a Chinese buyout, so lately this stock has been taking an upward ride on this talk alone.

#4 FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

The primary driver for FMC has been agricultural products, but as one of the world’s four main lithium producers, a segment that is now the biggest growth sector for FMC, it is hedging its bets on major expansion here. The lithium segment could also end up being spun-off into its own publicly owned company. That would be a first: the first pure-play lithium stock (of any standing).

Last spring, the company said it would triple its production of lithium hydroxide by 2019, and production growth this year has been promising.

FMC shares are up almost 84 percent over the past year, and 17 percent over the past three months. It’s currently trading with a market cap of $11.5 billion.

Earnings were released in August, posting a profit of $75 million ($0.56 per share) in Q2 2017. That’s up $10 million from a year ago. Specifically, lithium unit revenues were up 17 percent, to $74 million—that’s 47 percent growth year over year.

#5 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

For investors who want broad exposure, LIT is it. This ETF with a lithium and battery theme—the full lithium cycle--is being accepted by the market with a fair amount of enthusiasm, and is gaining momentum as we speak.

So far in 2017, LIT has rounded up over $263 million in capital, and it’s been one of the best performing ETFs this year.

This fund has 28 stocks in its basket, and the strongest focus is on FMC and Albemarle, which together make up nearly 42 percent of the ETF’s assets.

(Click to enlarge)



It’s an attractive basket right now, and gives investors direct exposure to lithium prices, but also adds nice diversification along the entire chain.

Honorable Mentions in the lithium/EV space:

Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA): No large cap company has dazzled over the past couple of years like Tesla, which overtook giant GM this year in market cap—a major, unexpected feat. Tesla is the future, and its stock price agrees. Tesla’s electric cars will eventually be more profitable than traditional cars, and easier to produce. Costs will keep coming down, especially now that Tesla’s has launched its battery gigafactory in Nevada, and when it gets battery (and lithium) prices down.

Ford Motors (NYSE:F): Ford’s stock has been taking a beating, but the auto giant is now demonstrated that it’s willing to fight for new market share in the EV industry.

By Meredith Taylor

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include that IBAT will complete its announced transaction with North American Lithium and acquire NAL’s technology and IP; the Lithium extraction process will be cost effective and can work much more quickly that other extraction technologies; that the process can be commercialized for large scale production; that the NAL team which knows the NAL technology will join IBAT; that the NAL technology can be licensed worldwide. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company and NAL may not agree on the final agreement terms, aspects or all of the process development may not be successful, the process may not be cost effective, the Company may not raise sufficient funds to carry out its plans, changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations and technological results based on current data that may change with more detailed information or testing; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; competitors may offer better technology than NAL’s lithium extraction technology; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, that the minerals cannot be economically mined with the NAL technology, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mines cannot be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by International Battery Metals. In this case the Company has been paid by International Battery Metals one hundred and twelve thousand five hundred US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by International Battery Metals to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for [CSE:IBAT and OTC:RHHNF]. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, The Company often employs independent contractor writers who may make errors when researching information and preparing these communications regarding profiled companies. Independent writers’ works are double-checked and verified before publication, but it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place during editing of independent contractor writer’s communications regarding the profiled company(s). You should assume all information in all of our communications is incorrect until you personally verify the information, and again are encouraged to never invest based on the information contained in our written communications.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND we will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

AFFILIATES. Some or all of the content provided in this communication may be provided by an affiliate of The Company. Content provided by an affiliate may not be reviewed by the editorial staff member. Our affiliates may have their own disclosure policies that may differ from The Company’s policy.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.