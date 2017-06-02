Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

2017 is set to be…

Alt Text

Will Trump Push Back Against Putin’s Pipeline Play?

Russia’s pipeline play in Europe…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Spike On Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices spiked on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

You Didn’t Hear About It, But Every Oil Pro Is Watching This Gov’t Decision

By Dave Forest - Jun 02, 2017, 9:32 AM CDT offshore rig

It barely got any coverage in the press this week. But one of the biggest happenings in oil just came down, in a place everyone in the petro-world is looking at.

Offshore Brazil.

As I’ve discussed, there’s been a lot of hope for Brazil the last several months. With the government moving to make big-upside fields in the subsalt and presalt plays much more attractive for international operators.

One of the biggest changes was scrapping a law that required state E&P Petrobras to take a minimum 30% in all offshore fields — and act as operator. With this move raising hopes that foreign firms would be able to own and operate licenses for the first time ever.

But Brazil’s government did an abrupt about-face last month. Putting in new rules that allow Petrobras to opt for preferential rights in offshore bid rounds. And this week, the state firm took up the offer — declaring that it will exercise preemptive rights as part of two upcoming rounds.

Here’s how it works. When a bid round approaches, Petrobras is allowed to name blocks in which it will seek preferential rights. This week’s nomination by the company named three such projects: the Sapinhoá field, and the Peroba and Alto de Cabo Frio Central. Related: 4 Wildly Different Oil Price Scenarios For 2020

That election instantly changes the dynamics around the upcoming bid rounds. With three of the seven blocks being offered for bids now having Petrobras attached to them — leaving fewer options for international firms who want to own and operate.

Under the rules brought in last month, regulators now get to choose what percentage Petrobras will get in the declared projects. But it will be at least 30 percent — and Petrobras will have right of first refusal on acting as operator.

The key question now is, will foreign E&Ps back away from bidding? Watch for the results of the next licensing round, planned for Q3 this year.

Here’s to the elephant in the room.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Will Trump Push Back Against Putin’s Pipeline Play?

Next Post

Interest In Mexico’s Offshore Blocks Is Surging
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?
Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com