The Driving Forces Behind Today’s Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.59 -0.55 -1.05%
Brent Crude 57.25 -0.32 -0.56%
Mars US 53.53 +0.21 +0.39%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 54.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.02 -0.04 -1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.17 +2.44 +4.38%
Murban 57.78 -0.35 -0.60%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.29 -0.27 -0.49%
Basra Light 53.54 -0.59 -1.09%
Saharan Blend 57.99 -0.49 -0.84%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Girassol 58.17 -0.37 -0.63%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.45 -0.58 -1.45%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 46.09 +0.26 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.59 +0.26 +0.54%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 56 mins Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 4 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 6 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 12 hours Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 17 hours China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 21 hours South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 23 hours EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 1 day Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 day Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 1 day Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 2 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 2 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 2 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 2 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 3 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 3 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 3 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 3 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 3 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 6 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 6 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 6 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 6 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 6 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 6 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 7 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 7 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 7 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 7 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 7 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea

Breaking News:

Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise Further On Falling Crude Inventories

Oil prices rose further on…

Alt Text

Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

The hurricanes that struck the…

Alt Text

BP And Azerbaijan Lock In Caspian Sea Oil Deal

Azerbaijan has announced that it…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor at 'Modern Diplomacy'…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Driving Forces Behind Today’s Oil Markets

By Osama Rizvi - Sep 28, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Barrels

The oil market is arguably the most fickle market in the world…

One day it might set new records for bullishness, the next we might see it plummet into bear-territory. A flurry of global news also makes it difficult to interpret the impact of each development on prices and market sentiment.

Needless to say, it’s critically important to delineate the factors that are moving the oil markets and prices at any particular point in time.

This year, hurricanes, geopolitics, the OPEC deal and U.S. interest rates have all been major factors. Inventory levels and global supply and demand are then influenced by these factors.

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for oil prices. In the first few months, the markets saw huge inventory build-ups crossing the five-year moving average. Then the summer-driving season provided some bullish momentum for oil prices in the shape of inventory withdrawals. A falling rig count and the political crisis in Venezuela added to this momentum, with some analysts forecasting $80 or even $120 oil as a possibility. However, as the summer driving season finished, we saw a return of inventory build-ups.

Hurricane Harvey badly damaged Gulf Coast refineries, affecting almost 25 percent of U.S. refining capacity, driving demand downward and increasing the growing inventory builds. Harvey reduced pipeline capacity, lowering demand and sending oil prices down. Related: Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

Harvey’s short-term effects proved quite bearish. Hurricanes Irma and Maria soon followed, and there are now reports of a La Niña forming this winter. La Niña, a natural Pacific-cooling phenomenon, can heavily impact weather and increase hurricane likelihood. So there’s a chance of more hurricanes/storms affecting the oil markets in the following months.

Though the Qatar-Saudi standoff is cooling down, the Venezuelan crisis and Kurdish referendum cause concern for oil market analysts.

The Kurdish desire for independence has always been a factor in middle-eastern geopolitics, but the September 25 referendum was a particularly influential event. The price of Brent almost touched $60, with some observers now claiming that the era of “lower for longer” oil prices is over.

The region where the referendum was held also includes the oil-rich area of Kirkuk. If the referendum results in an independent Kurdistan, the state can likely undermine the OPEC production cut deal. An independent Kurdistan also increases the likelihood of a conflict in the area, disrupting oil supplies. Whatever happens, the referendum has the potential to greatly influence oil prices. Erdogan’s tough stance against the referendum and Barzani’s determination to have one has resulted in a standoff unlikely to resolve anytime soon.

Kurdistan is far from the only geopolitical factor in oil markets. Escalation of tensions between the U.S. and North Korea has analysts on edge. North Korea has already fired two missiles that flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido and fell into the Pacific. Further escalation could corrode the value of dollar, affecting commodities worldwide.

The Iran deal is yet another factor to add into the current geopolitical soup.

Oil prices also gained support when the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) published a bullish report a few weeks ago citing an uptick in global demand from 1.5 million barrels per day to 1.6 million barrels per day. Global supply fell by 720, 000 barrels per day in August, and OPEC output fell by 210,000 bpd, which bodes well for the cartel’s production-cut agreement.

Another factor contributing to the price hike was the news that OPEC members are mulling a decision to extend the current agreement, which is set to expire in March 2018. The members met on September 22 in Vienna to discuss the extension, but were unable to make any progress. There’s still hope, however, that they’ll soon (possibly November) reach an agreement to extend the deal.

Time and again, OPEC has stressed that it’s winning the battle against the supply glut, despite the fundamentals suggesting that’s not the case. According to a survey by S&P Global Platts, OPEC’s “output is still 630,000 barrels above stated ceiling”. The fall in Libyan production was offset by a rise in Nigerian production. Related: Is This The End Of U.S. Dominance In Global Energy?

Another key factor for oil prices: U.S. interest rates. Although inflation is currently under control, Janet Yellen signaled that we might see another interest rate hike this year and 3 more next year. In such a high interest rate environment, shale production could suffer, as it will be difficult for investors to borrow money.

Low interest rates have recently provided much stimulus to the shale industry. In 2005, total U.S. E&P debt was $50 billion, which then tripled to $140 billion by 2011. Between 2005 and 2011, borrowing in the shale sector grew by 280 percent. But as interest rates rise, many shale companies might be forced to leave the market—ending the shale boom.

In the coming months, climate change, geopolitics, and interest rates will play a pivotal role in guiding oil prices. The most significant factor, however, will be the OPEC deal. In the short term, oil prices appear to be heading upward, but it would be premature to claim the “lower for longer” era has come to an end.

Oil markets are as fickle as ever, and there are plenty of pitfalls along the road to recovery.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Expect Strong Crude Draws As Refineries Recover
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor at 'Modern Diplomacy'…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com