Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Stoic Qatar Sees Credit Rating Cut

Alt Text

Foreign Oil Eyes 44 Billion Barrels In Cuba

Melbana Energy, one of the…

Alt Text

The Make Or Break Moment For Argentina’s Shale Boom

Argentina’s shale resources are considered…

Alt Text

Billions In Oil Deals Shield Iran From U.S. Sanctions

For the time being, energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

What’s Next For Libya As Oil Production Slips

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Aug 28, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Libya

Libya’s largest oilfield, Sharara, has not pumped new oil for a week as of Sunday, according to news emerging from the area.

World Oil reports that an attack by an armed group caused the field’s pipeline to its nearest export terminal to close. The development sets Libya 330,000-bpd back on its goal of reaching and surpassing pre-Ghaddafi-ousting levels of production. On average, the country pumped 1.6 million barrels of oil per day before the Arab Spring brought the previous dictatorship to its knees.

The El Feel field, another major oilfield, declared a force majeure last week, sources familiar to the case said, while expressing their hesitation due to the private nature of the matter. The same situation unfolded at the Hamada field, according to Arabian Gulf Oil Co. spokesman Omran al-Zwai.

Just last month, Libya’s July output was at a four-year high, perhaps signaling the success of the fledgling regime backed by the might of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

The Islamic State is moving in on Haftar if reports that the terrorist group claimed the attack are to be believed. Ten of the warlord’s soldiers lost their heads at the Fuqahaa Checkpoint in Jufra on Tuesday. Two other civilians died in the same attack.

After the Iraqi army’s declaration of victory against the terrorist group last month, ISIS has made full use of its supporters in the West and in Libya to make its geopolitical point: the effects of its indoctrination on the youths of its former colonies will linger beyond the organization’s structural collapse.

This is a declaration on the international state of affairs for the terrorist group, but the Libyan stronghold of Sirte has been reconquered since last June. Since then, militias native to the country have been warring to take full control of the country’s oil resources. None have proved themselves strong enough or resourceful enough to challenge the LNA so far, ushering in a period of relative peace for the National Oil Corporation that has allowed them to begin recovering lost output.

President Donald Trump recently announced a new plan in Afghanistan that will include a troop surge, but his description included few other specifics. Related: Dear Millennials, Big Oil Is Not Your Enemy

“I share the American people’s frustration,” he said. “I also share their frustration over a foreign policy that has spent too much time, energy, money — and, most importantly, lives — trying to rebuild countries in our own image instead of pursuing our security interests above all other considerations.”

But this apparent decisiveness in Afghanistan doesn’t translate to real policy action in Libya, Iraq, or any of ISIS’ current hotspots. It’s a one-country-at-a-time process for the White House when it comes to calculating its approach to Middle Eastern nations.

In the meantime, Haftar has new allegiances to manage. Either it commits to Moscow’s offer of a lasting alliance in a Russia-backed Libya, or he stays true to his promises to his people that it will remain an independent Tripoli. The region is accustomed to official support from the U.S. or Russia, to ensure a steady stream of weapons to guarantee a stable regime. This was Ghaddafi’s model for controlling his people.

The next stage in Libyan development suggests a strongman leadership approach that offers Haftar near total control of his lands and oil resources. Still, the only way this plan works is with operating oilfields that meet the production goals of oil majors that have already signed contracts with the internationally recognized NOC. Small-scale attacks by the Benghazi Brigades or similarly inclined groups have not affected the country’s output sustainably in the past, and likely won’t in the future. The revival of Libya’s Sharara, El Feel, and Hamada oilfields is the real requirement for a new Libya with a fresh entrance into international oil and financial markets.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Sluggish Demand Growth Drives Big Oil’s Strategic Decisions

Next Post

Can Mexico Absorb Texas’ Energy Glut?
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices
Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 When Can We Expect An Oil Price Breakout?

When Can We Expect An Oil Price Breakout?

 The Caribbean Is Poised To Become The Next Major Oil Region

The Caribbean Is Poised To Become The Next Major Oil Region

 Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

Most Commented

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

 What Would A U.S. Civil War Look Like?

What Would A U.S. Civil War Look Like?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com