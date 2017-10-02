U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

Market Intelligence
﻿
WTI Crude 50.43 -0.15 -0.30%
Brent Crude 55.94 -0.18 -0.32%
Mars US 51.84 -1.10 -2.08%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.02 -0.72 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2.928 +0.01 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.83 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 56.83 -0.45 -0.79%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.54 -1.03 -1.92%
Basra Light 51.98 -0.71 -1.35%
Saharan Blend 55.75 -1.06 -1.87%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Girassol 56.09 -1.23 -2.15%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.40 -1.07 -2.71%
Western Canadian Select 39.71 -0.95 -2.34%
Canadian Condensate 52.86 -0.80 -1.49%
Premium Synthetic 54.36 -0.04 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 49.56 -0.54 -1.08%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Light Sour Blend 49.06 -0.14 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.01 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 47.91 -0.79 -1.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 55.87 +0.11 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 5 hours Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 7 hours China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 9 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 10 hours ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 11 hours Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 3 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 3 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 3 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 3 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 3 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 3 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 3 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 3 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 3 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 4 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 4 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 4 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 4 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 4 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 4 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 4 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 5 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 5 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 5 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 5 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 5 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 5 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 5 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 6 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 6 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 6 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 6 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 6 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 6 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 6 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd

Alt Text

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

Gazprom dethroned ExxonMobil as the…

Alt Text

Survey Shows Spike In OPEC’s September Oil Production

Despite OPEC’s claims of more…

Alt Text

As OPEC Compliance Peaks, Can The Drawdowns Continue?

OPEC has reached its goal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 02, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Permian

The extraordinary cost reductions achieved by North American oil and gas companies have likely reached their limit, and any boost in profitability for much of the U.S. shale and Canadian oil sands industries will have to come from higher oil prices, according to a new report from Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s studied 37 oil and gas companies in Canada and the U.S., concluding that although the oil industry has dramatically slashed its cost of production in the past three years and is currently in the midst of posting much better financials this year, there is little room left for more progress.

“After substantially improving their cost structures through 2015 and 2016, North American exploration and production (E&P) companies will demonstrate meaningful capital efficiency to the extent the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price is above $50 per barrel and the Henry Hub natural gas price is at least $3.00 per MMBtu,” Moody's said. In other words, WTI will need to rise further if the industry is to improve its financial position.

The report is another piece of evidence that suggests the U.S. shale industry is perhaps struggling a bit more than is commonly thought. U.S. shale has been portrayed as nimble, lean and quick to respond to oil price changes. And while that is largely true, strong profits remain elusive, despite the huge uptick in production.

Related: $60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

Shale drillers have substantially lowered their breakeven prices, but further reductions will be difficult to achieve, Moody's Vice President Sreedhar Kona said in a statement.

“Higher than $50 per barrel WTI essential for a meaningful return on capital," Moody’s said.

The findings are important for a few reasons. First, it suggests that if WTI remains stuck at about $50 per barrel, U.S. shale drillers might be forced to reign in their ambitions, because they won’t generate enough cash to reinvest in growth. Second, shale drillers might actually worsen their financial position if they pursue growth. Spending more to produce more—while that could lead to more oil sales—might not necessarily be the wisest strategy.

For similar reasons, Jim Chanos, short-seller and founder of Kynikos Associates, has made some headlines shorting Continental Resources. He argues that shale companies simply have to spend too much to keep production going. Shale drillers “are creatures of the capital markets,” he told Bloomberg. “Because the wells deplete so quickly, they constantly need to raise money to replace the assets. And this is the crux of the story.”

Another significant observation is that the shaky financial position for some shale drillers also suggests that the downside risk to oil prices might not be as serious as once thought. The oil market has tried to assess how quickly shale production would come roaring back. Reports that shale companies were posting juicy profits at very low oil prices has likely factored into heady projections for shale output. The EIA has repeatedly projected that shale output would average 10 million barrels per day next year (although they have revised that down recently to just 9.8 mb/d).

But that might be overly optimistic if a long list of shale companies are not posting “meaningful” returns on capital. Related: Submerged Turbines Could Replace 10 Nuclear Reactors In Japan

“The market may well discover it has been asleep at the wheel and far too relaxed about shale keeping a ceiling on prices forever,” Ben Luckock, a senior executive at oil trader Trafigura, told an industry conference in Singapore last week. Bloomberg surveyed a bunch of oil traders and energy executives at the conference, and the general sense was that oil would trade between $50 and $60 per barrel, up from an informal consensus of between $40 and $60 last year. While there are many reasons for the newfound bullishness, more modest expectations about shale growth is certainly one of them.

In a separate report focusing on larger integrated oil companies, Moody’s came to a similar conclusion—that the substantial improvement in the financial position of the oil industry over the past year is poised to slow down. All of the highly-touted cost reductions and efficiency gains have already been “realized.” Moody’s lowered its outlook for these large oil companies in 2018 from “positive” to simply “stable.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Survey Shows Spike In OPEC’s September Oil Production
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com