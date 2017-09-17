Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds

Alt Text

Refiners Boost Output, But Irma Could Dent Demand

Refining margins and crude spreads…

Alt Text

Hurricane Season Weighs On Gulf Of Mexico Production

Hurricane season only slightly slowed…

Alt Text

Traders Expect Much Tighter Oil Markets In Early 2018

Traders are gradually getting more…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Just How Big Is The Oil Market?

By MINING.com - Sep 17, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Cushing

Big Oil

The Oil Market Is Bigger Than All Metal Markets Combined

Ever since the invention of the internal combustion engine, oil has been one of the most crucial commodities on Earth. Without it, modern transportation as we know it would not be possible. Industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobiles, shipping, and the military would look nothing like they do today.

Of course, as we now know, this has all come with some extreme drawbacks from an environmental perspective. And while new green technology and the lithium revolution will aid in eventually reducing the role of oil in transportation, the fact is we still use 94 million barrels per day of crude worldwide.

Ever since the invention of the internal combustion engine, oil has been one of the most crucial commodities on Earth. Without it, modern transportation as we know it would not be possible. Industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobiles, shipping, and the military would look nothing like they do today.

Of course, as we now know, this has all come with some extreme drawbacks from an environmental perspective. And while new green technology and the lithium revolution will aid in eventually reducing the role of oil in transportation, the fact is we still use 94 million barrels per day of crude worldwide. Related: Russia’s Arctic Oil Is Off Limits For Private Drillers

As a result, the energy industry continues to have huge amounts of influence on our lives. Special interest groups with a focus on energy have influence on a domestic level. Meanwhile, from a foreign policy angle, countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia wield additional geopolitical and economic power because of their natural resources. It’s even arguable that everything from the Gulf War to the more recent Middle East interventions in Libya, Syria, and Iraq have been at least partially to do with oil.

This week’s chart of the week aims to help explain the influence that oil has on countries and markets by using a very simple perspective: the size of the oil market vs. all metal markets combined.

The True Size Of The Oil Market

While the amount of uses in one barrel of oil is quite incredible, we still need a mind-boggling amount of the natural resource each year to sustain consumption.

Oil production per year: 34 billion barrels (incl. other liquids)
Oil market size at current prices: $1.7 trillion per year

To consider how big this actually is, we compare the annual market sizes of all major metals and minerals that are mined throughout the world:

• Gold: $170 billion

• Iron: $115 billion

• Copper: $91 billion

• Aluminum: $90 billion

• Zinc: $34 billion

• Manganese: $30 billion

• Nickel: $21 billion

• Silver: $20 billion

• Other metals: $67 billion (Including platinum, palladium, titanium, tin, moly, uranium, and more) Related: “Super Critical” Coal Shortage Sends India Scrambling For NatGas

The total amount works out to $660 billion – just a tiny fraction of the size of the oil market.

Note: we focus on raw, physical materials in this analysis. We leave out things like gold futures, or alloy markets such as steel in this analysis. To get market size numbers, we used the latest price multiplied by 2015 demand in most cases. We left out the smaller markets for many other metals like bismuth, antimony, or rhodium. Exact sources can be seen in the chart itself. Oil market size includes other liquids such as lease condensate.

(Click to enlarge) 

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

China To Dictate Energy Growth In Coming Years

Next Post

Does Canada Need More Oil Sands Pipelines?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Collapse

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Collapse
IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

 Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

 Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

 Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Most Commented

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com