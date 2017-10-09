The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.65 +0.07 +0.14%
Brent Crude 55.80 +0.01 +0.02%
Mars US 50.93 +0.41 +0.81%
Opec Basket 54.47 -0.16 -0.29%
Urals 52.22 +0.14 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.23 +1.20 +2.55%
Natural Gas 2.839 +0.01 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.43 -1.50 -2.73%
Murban 55.93 -1.45 -2.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.27 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 51.59 -0.06 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 55.47 +0.25 +0.45%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Girassol 55.70 +0.10 +0.18%
Opec Basket 54.47 -0.16 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.46 +0.19 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.00 +0.25 +0.55%
Giddings 39.75 -2.75 -6.47%
ANS West Coast 56.50 +1.16 +2.10%
West Texas Sour 43.53 +0.29 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.03 +0.29 +0.63%
Kansas Common 41.00 +1.50 +3.80%
Buena Vista 54.18 +0.44 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 hours Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 4 hours The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 5 hours China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 6 hours Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 9 hours Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 10 hours LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 3 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 3 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 3 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 3 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 3 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 3 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 3 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 4 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 4 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 4 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 4 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 4 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 4 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 5 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 5 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 5 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 5 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 5 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 5 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 5 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 5 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 6 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 6 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 6 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 6 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 6 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 7 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 7 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 7 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire

Breaking News:

Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War

Alt Text

Expect Strong Crude Draws As Refineries Recover

Crude inventories could shrink significantly…

Alt Text

Saudi Compliance To OPEC Deal Comes At A Price

Saudi Arabia appears intent on…

Alt Text

Has The Bear Market In Oil Finally Ended?

Recent data provides reasons to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

By Irina Slav - Oct 09, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Oil

While OPEC mulls over further steps to once again support falling oil prices, tech startups are quietly ushering in a new era in oil and gas: the era of the digital oil field.

Much talk has revolved around how software can completely transform the energy industry, but until recently, it was just talk. Now, things are beginning to change, and some observers, such as Cottonwood Venture Partners’ Mark P. Mills, believe we are on the verge of an oil industry transformation of proportions identical to the transformation that Amazon prompted in retail.

According to Mills, the three technological factors that actualized what he calls “the Amazon effect”, which changed the face of retail forever, are evidenced in oil and gas right now. These are cheap computing with industrial-application capabilities; ubiquitous communication networks; and, of course, cloud tech.

The Internet of Things is entering oil and gas, and so are analytics and artificial intelligence. These, Mills believes, will be among the main drivers of a second shale revolution, reinforcing the efficiency push prompted by the latest oil price crisis. Related: Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Becoming Unlikely Allies

It seems that shale operators have been paying attention to what growing choirs of voices, including Oilprice, have been saying: they are talking more and more about the benefits that software solutions can bring to their business, potentially leveling the playing field for independents, a field that has been tipped in favor of Big Oil for decades.

Long-standing mistrust of technology is now dwindling as the benefits—including streamlining operations, maximizing the success rate of exploration, and optimizing production—make themselves increasingly evident, not least thanks to a trove of tech startups specifically targeting the oil and gas industry.

In a story for Forbes, Mills notes several examples of such startups that are already disrupting the industry with cognitive software for horizontal drilling, an on-demand contractor network, and an AI-driven software platform for well planning, among many others. The common feature among them all is they are narrowly specializing in various segments of the oil industry to deliver solutions that promise to substantially reduce times, labor, and costs, while improving outcomes. What’s not to like?

Tech investments among oil independents are still much below the level already characteristic of other industries such as healthcare or financial services, to mention just a couple. Yet this will also change. In the not-too-distant future we may see a flurry of M&A in oil and gas software development.

Related: Higher Oil Prices Could Threaten Saudi Vision 2030

The reason for this future consolidation is already evident: there are many oil and gas independents in the shale patch. Technology improvements will soon separate the winners from the losers, so it’s a pretty certain bet that more M&A—a lot more—will likely happen over the next few years.

But independents in the shale patch are already burdened with debts that they took on in order to expand their production, and not all will survive the digital disruption. And they don’t just have Big Oil to contend with; oil and gas independents also have renewable energy solution providers breathing down their necks every time oil prices rise—renewable energy that’s already married to software.

That should be strong enough motivation for shale boomers to make sure they catch up, and catch up fast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Has The Bear Market In Oil Finally Ended?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

 Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

 Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

 Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com