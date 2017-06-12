Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran Aims To Develop Its Largest Oil Field

Alt Text

Are Super Rigs The Driver Behind The New Shale Boom?

U.S. shale’s recipe for surviving…

Alt Text

Will Trump Push Back Against Putin’s Pipeline Play?

Russia’s pipeline play in Europe…

Alt Text

Expert Analysis: Bullish Sentiment Is Fading Fast

As oil prices take another…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Trump Bin Salman

OPEC’s de facto leader and the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, will be reducing exports to some of its buyers in Asia next month, and will significantly cut crude exports to the U.S., Reuters reported on Monday, quoting industry sources.

Cuts in exports to Asia in July would be a bit steeper than the volumes cut in June, according to Reuters’ sources.

Saudi Arabia is reducing its oil exports to Asia by around 7 million barrels this month, with Saudi Aramco set to cut its crude supplies to China, South Korea, and South East Asia by 1 million barrels each. In addition, Saudi exports to Indian buyers in June were set to decline by just over 3 million barrels, and supplies to Japan – to drop by just below 1 million barrels.

For July, at least five Asian buyers--mostly in North Asia--would get full contracted volumes, while some customers in India, China, and South Korea would see lower volumes of supplies, according to Reuters’ sources.

Saudi Aramco is set to cut July exports to India by nearly 200,000 bpd, and to China by around 110,000 bpd, while buyers in Japan and Taiwan will get their full volumes, one source with knowledge of allocations told Reuters. One of the main Chinese buyers has asked for lower volumes next month, due to refinery maintenance and the more expensive Dubai crude benchmark.

Outside Asia, the Saudis will cut exports to the U.S. by around 35 percent next month, one source told Reuters.

Just a day after OPEC extended the output cuts into March 2018, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom planned to purposely reduce exports to America to force a reduction in the sizeable U.S. inventories, which are preventing a greater rise in global oil prices. Related: Expert Analysis: Bullish Sentiment Is Fading Fast

“Exports to the U.S. will drop measurably,” Al-Falih said at the end of May.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia is keeping its crude exports to Europe steady in July over June.

While the Saudis have over-complied with OPEC’s production cuts since the beginning of the deal in January, they have not drastically cut exports to the Asian market, where the battle for market share is going on, cuts or no cuts.

Now summer is coming, and Saudi Arabia, which typically burns around 700,000 bpd of oil for power generation between May and August, could further reduce exports.

This summer, however, Saudi Arabia wants to use more natural gas in power plants to cut the use of oil, which could lead to reducing oil consumption for power generation by around 200,000 bpd, industry sources told Reuters last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can OPEC Keep Its Nerve?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11
Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

 Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Is $50 Oil Still Realistic?

Is $50 Oil Still Realistic?

 The World’s Third Largest Oil Consumer Aims To Drastically Reduce Imports

The World’s Third Largest Oil Consumer Aims To Drastically Reduce Imports

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com