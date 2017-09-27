Oil Prices Rise Further On Falling Crude Inventories

Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Peace Sour 47.58 -0.09 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
  • 15 mins US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 hour Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 2 hours Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 19 hours Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 20 hours Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 21 hours Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 21 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 22 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 22 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 23 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 1 day WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 1 day Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 2 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 2 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 2 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 2 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 2 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 2 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 5 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 5 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 5 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 5 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 5 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 5 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 5 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 6 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 6 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 6 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 6 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 6 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 6 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 7 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 7 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 7 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 7 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?

Irina Slav

Oil Prices Rise Further On Falling Crude Inventories

By Irina Slav - Sep 27, 2017, 9:47 AM CDT oil rig

As WTI enjoys the first meaningful price rise since this spring, and a day after the API injected further optimism in markets by reporting a 761,000-barrel draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, the EIA added fuel to the celebratory mood.

The authority reported a 1.8-million-barrel decline in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories for the week to September 22, to a total 471 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories were up by 1.1 million barrels, exceeding analyst expectations of a 921,000-barrel draw and largely in tune with an API report of a 1.47-million-barrel decline.

Refineries ran at 88.6 percent of capacity last week, the EIA also said, processing 16.2 million bpd of crude per day, versus 15.2 million bpd in the week before. Refiners produced 9.9 million bpd of gasoline, a slight uptick from the 9.8 million bpd in the prior week.

The EIA’s report comes after earlier today in Asian and European trading market, players took profits from the oil rally, pressuring prices somewhat. According to a senior Trafigura executive, who spoke to the FT, the lower-for-longer oil price era is about to end, thanks to growing demand.

Ben Luckock is in fact so bullish that he forecast demand could exceed supply of crude oil by 2-4 million bpd by the end of 2019 because of the US$1-trillion in spending plans that never saw the light of day as a result of the 2014 price crash. Related: Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

This belief, however, may be nothing more than wishful thinking, since most oil market observers seem to share the opinion that this latest rally was not caused entirely by a boost in demand and lower supply as reported by OPEC and external sources.

In fact, one important factor for the price boost was the Kurdistan referendum, which prompted Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to threaten the autonomous Iraqi region with shutting down a 500,000-bpd pipeline that carries Kurdish crude to the port of Ceyhan and international markets. This shutdown, if it ever occurs, would cause a hefty supply outage to add to the 1.8 million bpd that OPEC, Russia and their partners agreed to take off global markets.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

