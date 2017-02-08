Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Dakota Access Pipeline Gets Final Go-Ahead

Alt Text

Expensive Middle East Crude Could Lose Market Share To U.S. Shale

The Brent-WTI spread has significantly…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Sees Rebound In 2017…But Mostly From The Permian

With over $28 billion dollar…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish Inventory Data

Oil prices fell slightly on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Plunge After EIA Reports Massive Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Feb 08, 2017, 9:48 AM CST Distllates tanks

The Energy Information Administration sunk oil markets deeper into despair reporting a build of 13.8 million barrels for commercial crude oil inventories in the U.S. Total commercial inventories are at 508.6 million barrels, above the upper limit for the season.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute reported the second-largest weekly inventory build ever in the history of records, at 14.227 million barrels, versus expectations of a 2.38-million-barrel increase.

Last week, both EIA and API reported substantial builds in inventories, with the EIA figure at 6.5 million barrels for the week to January 27, exceeding API’s estimate of 5.8 million barrels in additions to the stockpiles.

API’s report from yesterday seems to have prompted comments from OPEC officials about the progress of the production cut agreement and suggestions that the agreement may have to be extended beyond the June 30 deadline initially agreed, as growing production in the U.S. limits the upward potential of oil prices.

EIA said that in the week to February 3 refineries processed 15.9 million barrels of crude daily, operating at 87.7 percent of capacity. Gasoline production averaged 9.8 million barrels a day – a weekly increase – while inventories fell by 900,000 barrels. In the previous week, gasoline inventories went up by 3.9 million barrels.

It seems that no matter how many encouraging updates come from the OPEC-Russia camp prices are constrained by other factors, chief among them production and inventory figures coming from the U.S. Related: Expensive Middle East Crude Could Lose Market Share To U.S. Shale

The most recent from OPEC, besides the remarks about a deadline extension for the cut, was the announcement that the specially set up committee that will monitor compliance, will release its first production calculations for January on February 17.

Qatar’s Oil Minister Mohammed Al Sada said that the five-member committee, chaired by Kuwait, will use six difference sources for production figures.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$51.74 a barrel, while Brent crude was at US$54.78 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Picking A Winner In Mexico’s Oil Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran
Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Oil Prices Fall After Another Major Build In Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After Another Major Build In Inventories

 The 150,000 Oil Jobs That May Never Come Back

The 150,000 Oil Jobs That May Never Come Back

 Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com