Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Shipments From Louisiana Jump Ahead Of Harvey

Alt Text

These Oil Giants Just Jumped Into A Brand New Market

Major oil trader Glencore and…

Alt Text

Peak Oil Is Not The Same As Peak Demand

There are stark differences between…

Alt Text

Angolan Oil Confident Ahead Of Critical Elections

Angolan oil production is unlikely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Markets React Stoically To Strong Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 30, 2017, 9:57 AM CDT Drilling rig

Amid the shutdown of 20 percent of U.S. refining capacity caused by Hurricane Harvey and the pending shutdown of more refineries as the storm moves on to Louisiana, the EIA’s latest weekly inventory report may limit the fall in WTI prices.

The authority reported a draw of 5.4 million barrels for the week ending August 25, a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated these inventories had fallen by 5.78 million barrels in the period. Analysts had expected a decline of 1.75 million barrels.

Despite the almost uninterrupted string of inventory declines over the last ten weeks, the end of driving season is drawing near and this fact, coupled with the refinery damage Harvey caused, will be certain to affect prices in an adverse way.

In fact, one analyst, CNBC’s Jim Cramer, has warned that WTI could fall to the mid-US$30s. He based his forecast on seasonal changes in buying and selling patterns and the fact that large speculators’ net long position is now at 445,000 futures contracts, which suggests there is not much space for more buying before the seasonal selling starts.

The EIA said refineries last week processed 17.7 million barrels of crude daily, operating at 96.6 percent of capacity. This compared with runs of 17.5 million bpd a week earlier. Gasoline production averaged 10.6 million barrels per day, flat on last week. Total motor gasoline inventories were unchanged as well. Related: Texas Shale Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Crude oil production in the United States averaged 9.528 million barrels in the week to August 25, the EIA also said, with imports at 7.9 million barrels daily.

In the coming weeks, we will probably see inventory builds not just because of the end of driving season, but also because the effects from Harvey will take at least a couple of months to offset, at least according to Goldman Sachs. "The slow moving nature of the storm will likely lead to these shut-downs continuing in coming days and may generate persistent damage as well," said the bank’s head of energy research, Damien Courvalin.

Important Note For Energy Investors: The widening gap between WTI and Brent continues to create opportunities for traders. A spread this wide hasn’t occurred since early 2015. Analysts now believe a strong bounce in oil prices is due as inventories have been drawing at a ‘phenomenal’ pace. Stay informed on these spreads and trends by following the hundreds of global blends on our oil price page.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Field Disruptions Cost Libya 350,000 Bpd In Output
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices
Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 When Can We Expect An Oil Price Breakout?

When Can We Expect An Oil Price Breakout?

 Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

 What Happens To Oil Prices When Driving Season Ends?

What Happens To Oil Prices When Driving Season Ends?

Most Commented

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

 Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com