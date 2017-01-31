Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Alt Text

Expect A New Shale Boom This Spring

OPEC’s $50 price floor has…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish Inventory Data

Oil prices fell slightly on…

Alt Text

Post Oil Bust: What Lessons Have Petrostates Learnt?

Many undiversified petrostates continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Cuts Close To 1 Million Bpd This Month

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2017, 9:14 AM CST Offshore oil rig

A Reuters survey of shipping data has revealed that OPEC has succeeded this month in cutting almost 1 million barrels from its combined daily output, in compliance with its November agreement. The figure represents a compliance rate of 82 percent, or 958,000 bpd, from the 1.164 million bpd agreed to be cut.

The amount cut so far, however, refers to OPEC members’ output levels from October and November last year. When the January data is compared with December figures, the reduction is larger, by more than 1 million bpd, or from an average of 31.17 million bpd last month to 30.01 million bpd this month. Reuters used a variety of sources to collect the data, including external sources, oil companies, and consulting firms, plus flow data.

Compliance with the November agreement is being watched closely by everyone in the oil business, as worries are still rife that some signatories to the deal would cheat in a bid to avoid losing vital oil revenues and market share.

Meanwhile, OPEC officials are doing their best to convince interested parties that the cut is going as planned, with some members, namely Saudi Arabia, cutting more than it had agreed to. Related: OPEC May Be Powerless To Stop Lower For Longer

A recent survey from Petro-Logistics, like Reuters’, showed that OPEC is cutting, though by less. The survey estimated the cut at 900,000 bpd for January, or 75 percent of the agreed total to be taken off the market. What’s perhaps more important in this particular survey is that it provided much needed confirmation from third parties that the group was indeed sticking to its targets.

As Investopedia notes, while the agreement was in the making, some observers argued that OPEC’s actions are getting increasingly irrelevant for international oil prices. This has turned out to be partially true, as rising production in the U.S. has stifled much of the upward potential for prices anticipated after the OPEC deal.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Post Oil Bust: What Lessons Have Petrostates Learnt?

Next Post

East Timor Close To Taking Full Control Of $40 Billion Oil Field
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Meltdown – Is Trump Setting The Oil Markets Up For Another Bust?

Oil Price Meltdown – Is Trump Setting The Oil Markets Up For Another Bust?
Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

 Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

 The 6 U.S. States Most Impacted By The Oil Bust

The 6 U.S. States Most Impacted By The Oil Bust

 Why Oil Can’t Pull Higher In The Near Term

Why Oil Can’t Pull Higher In The Near Term

Most Commented

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com