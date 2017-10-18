Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Brent Crude 58.15 +0.27 +0.47%
Mars US 53.41 +0.15 +0.28%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Urals 54.57 +0.13 +0.24%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Bonny Light 57.70 +0.21 +0.37%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.25 -0.08 -0.16%
Natural Gas 2.870 +0.02 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.88 +0.30 +0.54%
Murban 58.53 +0.25 +0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.36 +0.10 +0.18%
Basra Light 53.60 +0.09 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 57.70 +0.24 +0.42%
Bonny Light 57.70 +0.21 +0.37%
Bonny Light 57.70 +0.21 +0.37%
Girassol 57.95 +0.21 +0.36%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.52 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
ANS West Coast 57.71 +0.41 +0.72%
West Texas Sour 45.99 +0.16 +0.35%
Eagle Ford 49.94 +0.16 +0.32%
Eagle Ford 49.94 +0.16 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.49 +0.16 +0.33%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.83 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 6 hours Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 8 hours Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 9 hours Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 1 day Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 1 day Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 1 day China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 1 day UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 1 day Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 1 day VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 1 day Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 1 day Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 1 day OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 2 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 2 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 2 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 2 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 2 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 5 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 5 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 5 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 5 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 5 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 6 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 6 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 6 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 6 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 6 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 6 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 6 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 6 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 6 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 6 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 6 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 7 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 7 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 7 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 7 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 7 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise

Breaking News:

Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech

Alt Text

Is The Bakken Profitable At $50 Oil?

The Bakken remains the second…

Alt Text

Has The Bear Market In Oil Finally Ended?

Recent data provides reasons to…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Falter

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2017, 9:58 AM CDT shale oil

A day after API’s estimate of a 7.13-million-barrel draw in U.S. oil inventories led benchmark prices higher, the EIA added to bullishness by reporting inventory figures largely in line with API’s: it calculated an inventory decline of 5.7 million barrels for the week to October 13.

At 456.5 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories were within the upper limit of the seasonal average, and they have been within these limits for more than a month now, which should serve to quench—to some extent—worries about an oversupply situation.

In gasoline, news was not so good. The EIA reported an average daily gasoline production rate of 10 million barrels with inventories up by 900,000 barrels. The API had estimated these were up by 1.94 million barrels, versus analyst expectations for a draw.

Meanwhile, prices have been getting a lot of support from events in the Middle East, where Iraqi troops have been fighting with Kurdish forces to reclaim control over the northern city of Kirkuk – the center of the regional oil industry surrounded by an abundance of oil wells that currently produce more than half a million barrels of crude daily.

The Iraqi troops took control of Kirkuk and several Kurdish-held areas in the region earlier this week, and the Iraqi PM, Haidar al-Abadi declared that “The referendum is over and belongs in the past. It happened at a period of time in the past and its results are over,” adding that federal authority will be established in the Kurdistan region. Related: Half A Million Bpd At Risk From Geopolitical Firestorm

If this is the end of the fighting, oil prices will lose a strong tailwind amid mixed signals coming from OPEC officials with regard to the possible extension of the November 2016 crude oil production cut agreement. The fate of the agreement may be decided at the November 30th meeting of the cartel in Vienna, although the possibility of the decision being delayed until early 2018 has been bandied about.

Separately, fresh estimates of U.S. shale oil production growth and lower OPEC production-cut compliance continue to exert pressure on prices. The EIA earlier this week estimated that U.S. production will rise by 340,000 bpd in the second half of 2017 from the first, to average 9.4 million bpd.

The combination of all these factors is sure to keep the oil markets jittery, with EIA weekly reports only adding to the volatility.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Goldman: U.S.-Iran Standoff Is A Long-Term Threat To Oil Supply

Next Post

Big Oil Refuses To Give Up On The Barents Sea
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • manny on October 18 2017 said:
    so....US exported 1.758 million barrels a day...Gulf mostly shut down last week so affect 1.0 million barrels a day...mmm that isnt much of draw if you do the math. Both distillates and gasoline inventories up... Cushing also had a build...compare it to last year.... All in all seems very bearish -- way to much product.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries
IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

 Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com